Graham Lee remains in intensive care with unstable cervical fracture

The 47-year-old was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened and he was taken to Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Lee has damage to his spinal cord and other complications and at this stage his condition has been described as “very serious”.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund said: “Jockey Graham Lee’s MRI scan has shown that he has suffered an unstable cervical fracture causing damage to the spinal cord, as well as damage to blood vessels in the mid-cervical region.

“He remains in ITU with respiratory support at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle, but it has been possible to reduce his sedation.

“This is a very serious injury and at this early time, it is not possible to predict the extent of long term recovery.

“Graham’s family are very grateful for the many messages of support that they have had.”