Explosive Notable speaks for himself as Appleby roars back to the big time

A chilly Friday Berkshire evening in mid-May and my biggest bet of the Flat season so far has just been pulled up at York.

The radio weatherwoman chuckles as she says the overnight temperature will drop to zero and the curry at Tripadvisor’s ‘best Indian in Newbs’ isn’t that hot, either.

Still, it’s been a canny week for assorted monarchs.

Charles and Camilla surely opened a bottle to mark their Friday treble, while the King of the North is currently planting his red flag in my hometown constituency next door to Haydock Park.

The King’s Speech seems like a suitable theme for such a significant day, but NOTABLE SPEECH finds his voice again in the BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes to confirm that reports of Charlie Appleby’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

Godolphin’s main trainer arrives at The Racecourse, Newbury – sorry, Newbury – to join a lively crowd enjoying multiple beverage options and an Alcohol Free Zone in the Berkshire Stand that may or may not be named after Andrew Balding’s 2021 Fred Darling winner.

Balding duly wins the opener with the admirable KALPANA, who will be a key player if she returns to Ascot without a G1 penalty in the G2 Hardwicke Stakes, while Brian Meehan opens his 2026 account with Esna in the Fillies’ Trial and gives a knowing smile as he accounts for his quiet spell by saying “you have to keep them interested.”

The roars from well refreshed Celtic fans can be heard all the way from Glasgow as Song Of The Clyde shades a good scrap with Albert Einstein in the Carnarvon, but the abiding moment of another absorbing World Pool day comes at a little after 2.35 as a strongly-run Lockinge comes to the boil.

The Lion In Winter tracks his pacemaker Mississippi River only to falter with Damysus when things get tough, while fellow flashy chestnut Zeus Olympios loses the battle for second to the upwardly mobile More Thunder.