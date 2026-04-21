Twenty’s plenty as Rising redefines the sprinting boundaries

So much for the notion that champions are made when no one is watching.

The fastest horse on the planet left privacy behind some while ago and, as remnants of a lightning storm crackle around Sha Tin on a sultry spring morning, KA YING RISING dodges a different kind of thunderbolt ahead of his bid to make it twenty consecutive wins in Sunday’s Chairman’s Sprint Prize.

Fresh from a maintenance AW workout under Zac Purton, the world’s best sprinter ambles uphill through the tunnel connecting the track with the sand ring when a fiery tail flasher heading the other way jinks violently left into his path.

Problems are averted thanks to an alert groom and an unflappable horse and rider, leaving a relieved champion jockey saying “that’s the last thing you need, but he handled himself well, didn’t he?”

Purton then addresses the issue of whether there is any chink in the armour of an elegant gelding whose lightning speed and lethal efficiency has made for compelling viewing ever since his winning streak began over two years ago.

“He used to be nervous behind the gates, but he’s settled down a lot,” he adds. “The trip to Australia for The Everest did him the world of good and he’s very special. The only thing now is to make sure he gets the start right all the time.”

Trainer David Hayes chuckles as he watches the video of a drama that almost turned into a crisis and says: “You wouldn’t credit it, would you?”

“My one instruction to Zac wasn’t so much about the work but ‘just don’t get him kicked’ and then this mad thing starts bucking and running to the left.”

“The instruction for Sunday is just to get the job done, but what I love about this horse is if the pace is not to his liking he leads, and if the pace is fast, he’ll follow and break the track record.”

The old racing bike Hayes uses to get around on work mornings sounds as if it could do with an oiling, but the veteran handler has unshakeable faith in what Ka Ying Rising is capable of nowadays.

“He’s pretty well the full package now and the journey has been wonderful,” he says.

“I do savour it because I just haven’t had one who’s so dominant – with the second favourite in a G1 race at 50-1 – and you just pinch yourself.

“A few people are saying he just does it here in Hong Kong, but the Australian sprinters are world renowned and he’s gone down into the melting pot of our best racing and beat them.”

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