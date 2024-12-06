Graham Cunningham Hong Kong Diary ahead of Hong Kong International Races 2024

HKJC boss Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges offers his views on various key chalenges facing the sport right now.

Just after 7am in Pacific Coffee overlooking Victoria Harbour and the sign on the wall quotes T.S. Eliot’s Prufrock character saying: “I have measured out my life with coffee spoons.” ‘I think we’re gonna’ need a bigger spoon’ is the phrase that comes to mind for a few British visitors who ran a massive race on Thursday night but this is no time to miss the break. Friday morning in HKIR week sees HKJC boss Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges chew the fat with global media and the most influential executive in racing is crystal clear on various key topics: What to expect this weekend Wednesday’s International Jockeys’ Challenge at Happy Valley was something special and the depth we have for the LONGINES International Races on Sunday is tremendous. Personally, I really feel we can look forward to the greatest show on turf.

Romantic Warrior He is an amazing horse. Our Japanese friends are very gung-ho regarding Liberty Island in Sunday’s Hong Kong Cup and I think she will be a tremendous opponent but I feel Romantic Warrior is better this year as he was definitely feeling the effects of his Cox Plate win at this time twelve months ago. James McDonald coming to HK full time I have mentioned before that it is not now but is a matter of time. James has a very good relationship with Chris (Waller) in Australia and he will look at all the circumstances – and the competition - to see when is the best opportunity to come here. The importance of engaging Gen-Z This is vital. The main customer base of most jurisdictions is aged 50 plus and in 15 or 20 years that critical mass is gone. One of the biggest threats I see globally is the social acceptability of racing. If you cannot convince a younger set that racing is an entertaining form of leisure then the significant challenges we face will become even bigger. Horse welfare Science is the key. You cannot eliminate risk in any sport but if you do everything to protect the athlete during and after their racing careers then you help gain acceptability. The Horseracing and Integrity Safety Authority in America has made a big difference in areas of breakdowns and medication and, without HISA, I think racing in the US would be in very bad shape.

Racing in Mainland China You will see the whole deal at Conghua Racecourse this time next year with the grandstand completed in readiness for running six or seven meetings in 2026. This has been one of the most challenging and interesting projects I have been involved with and the establishment of the training centre at Conghua – and the performance of horses who are based there - is a major milestone in the development of Hong Kong racing. Ka Ying Rising has been there and it really helps certain horses, especially if they are a little bit highly strung. Ka Ying Rising We have had tremendous sprinters, and he still has to prove himself in G1 company, but I think he could be the best we have seen in Hong Kong. Gate 11 in the Sprint on Sunday is a test but Zac has ridden many good horses and even he is excited.

