Grade 1 win for Willie Mullins trained Selma De Vary at Auteuil

Also known as the French Triumph Hurdle (2m 3f 85y), Mullins was winning the top-class contest for the second time in four years having also struck gold with Gala Marceau.

Selma De Vary was a 4/1 shot in the hands of Paul Townend and held on bravely from 2/1 joint-favourite Delmegan, opening her four-year-old account at the fourth time of asking having finished second to Narciso Has on her Irish debut, fourth in the JCB Triumph Hurdle and a close second to Mange Tout at Aintree's Grand National meeting.

Townend said on Sky Sports Racing: "We don't mind the rain when we're winning! She was very good, she was very tough.

"I went out just to get her to settle, she was quite headstrong but she is learning a lot. Compared to when I first rode her in Cheltenham and Aintree, she's settling much better.

"I thought the ground really suited her today, she likes to get her toe in. I thought it was a big ask coming here to be honest, with how late she came to us, but it shows the guts she has to be able to come here and put up a performance like that.

"It's lovely to come here, our season has finished but we've Auteuil to look forward to and it's nice to come here and be successful.

"As she's learning to settle with racing, she'll have no bother getting the trip and she'll be a very exciting filly."