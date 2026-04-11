Grade 1 Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle report, reaction and free video replay

Dan Skelton's tremendous day following an early treble on the card almost got even better but his Take No Chances (18/1) had to settle for second in the end.

As the pursuers closed on him in the straight he looked vulnerable, but the 11-year-old found plenty for pressure to run out a seven-length winner.

Joseph O'Brien's horse was pulled up on his two previous visits to Aintree but he put those efforts behind him here under a prominent ride from JJ Slevin.

O’Brien said: “He has been a star for a number of years and we have been learning about him as well. We had a plan today that once they got down the back straight that JJ (Slevin) was going to inject the pace and he really stepped up the pace of the race down the back.

“We said whoever was going to win today was going to out stay us and he outstayed all of them. JJ gave him a fantastic ride. Unfortunately Sean (O’Driscoll, owner) and his family are away with their grandkids and they are having a great time with their family, but they will enjoy today. He is a very special horse and I’m delighted for JJ.

“We have been riding him a little bit differently and he is an older horse. He is just in great shape, but we have been learning about him as well.

"Hewick has set up the two races for him pretty good as it is hard to get a horse to put on the tempo all the way.

“I think we got it wrong here before. Everyone said that the track didn’t suit him, but we were happy enough we could take the blame here for the two trips before. We felt that if we could get him here in the same shape as Cheltenham and apply similar tactics we could potentially outstay them today. He is a superstar. He is a tricky customer and he is not an easy horse to deal with, but it is a big day.”

Skelton said: “I said beforehand I trust her with my life. I’m super proud of her. She travelled into it so well and jumped beautifully. Fair play to the winner as what a horse. We were never going to get by him, but she has run beautifully and we are very proud of her. She has had another great season and we love her.”