Gosdens to be boosted by new Royal Ascot Advocate

The daughter of Nyquist gave American handler George Weaver one of the biggest days of his career when blazing a trail to deny Relief Rally in a thrilling Queen Mary Stakes in 2023 and is now on course for the King Charles III Stakes over the same track and trip on the opening day of the Royal meeting.

She was last seen being put in her place by Ascot rival Big Evs at the Breeders’ Cup, but will attempt to turn the tables on Mick Appleby’s star sprinter when the flying filly returns to Berkshire looking to emulate Wesley Ward’s Lady Aurelia by doing the same double.

At Ascot, she will be a part of Qatar-based owners Wathnan Racing’s burgeoning team for the summer showpiece and she will soon arrive at her fresh Newmarket home, having come through her final preparations Stateside.

Wathnan’s US representative Case Clay said: “So much credit goes to George Weaver for what he has done with the filly so far, even training her up to going to England. But once we get to England, it sure is nice to be involved with John and Thady.

“She had her final breeze on Saturday morning at Keeneland in preparation for the King Charles III and she is going to fly to England on June 11.

“Royal Ascot is the top tier of racing and she proved herself worthy last year for connections, so hopefully she can do what Lady Aurelia did when she won the King’s Stand as a three-year-old filly.”

Despite proven form over the course and distance, Crimson Advocate is a general 16-1 shot to strike for the second year running at the Royal meeting.

However, following her relocation from the States to Clarehaven, owners Wathnan Racing are hoping she can be a force on the European sprinting scene throughout the summer, with races like the Nunthorpe also on the agenda for later in the season.

“There are more important five-furlong sprints in England in the summer and fall than there are in America,” continued Clay.

“So, whether that is the Nunthorpe or the King George (at Goodwood), there is just more of them over there, so we thought let’s keep her over there for a little while and see what unfolds.”