Gosden playing waiting game with Emily Upjohn

The versatile five-year-old has enjoyed Group One success at both 10 furlongs and a mile and a half and featured among the pre-entries for both the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf and the longer Breeders’ Cup Turf against the colts and geldings at Del Mar.

Emily Upjohn is Paddy Power’s 5/2 favourite for the mile-and-a-quarter race against her own sex having chased home Arc heroine Bluestocking and ParisLongchamp runner-up Aventure in the Prix Vermeille when last seen.

However, Gosden, who trains the daughter of Sea The Stars in conjunction with son Thady, is content to remain in both races as long as possible before pinning his colours to a particular mast.

Gosden said: “She ran very well, third in the Prix Vermeille the other day and obviously the winner won the Arc, so that’s rock-solid form and again, she was second to the same filly in Ireland in the Pretty Polly, so she’s run very solidly.

“We might look at the Turf on Monday – you’re allowed to double enter and when you double enter, you look at the races and see what you think so there’s a possibility.

“She’s run against the colts before, the starting stalls are at the beginning of the back stretch rather than the furlong, you’ve got more of a run down the back, so that’s an advantage as well.

“The draw is very important at Del Mar – if you start getting high draws, and double numbers, things start getting quite complicated.”