Gerri Colombe - star of great weekend for Gordon Elliott
Gerri Colombe

Gordon Elliott set to play waiting game with Gerri Colombe

By Sporting Life
16:49 · SUN December 03, 2023

Gordon Elliott will leave it late before firming up Christmas plans for star chaser Gerri Colombe.

The seven-year-old was a leading light in the novice chase ranks last term, winning four of his five starts, with his only defeat coming when edged out by a short head in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival.

With two wins at Grade One level, Gerri Colombe was sent off an odds-on favourite on his return in Down Royal’s Champion Chase but was made to work hard to beat Envoi Allen by just a neck.

Kempton’s King George VI Chase on Boxing Day is one possible option, while he is also entered in Leopardstown’s Savills Chase on December 28, with an away-day this week likely to offer a little more guidance for Elliott.

He said: “Everything is up in the air. He’s entered in Kempton and Leopardstown and we are not going to make any decision until probably the week before.

“He’s in good form and he’s going away from home this week to do a bit of work and see where we are.”

Gerri Colombe is the 5/2 joint favourite for the King George alongside Bravemansgame with the race sponsor Ladbrokes.

