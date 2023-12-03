Gordon Elliott set to play waiting game with Gerri Colombe

The seven-year-old was a leading light in the novice chase ranks last term, winning four of his five starts, with his only defeat coming when edged out by a short head in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival.

With two wins at Grade One level, Gerri Colombe was sent off an odds-on favourite on his return in Down Royal’s Champion Chase but was made to work hard to beat Envoi Allen by just a neck.

Kempton’s King George VI Chase on Boxing Day is one possible option, while he is also entered in Leopardstown’s Savills Chase on December 28, with an away-day this week likely to offer a little more guidance for Elliott.

He said: “Everything is up in the air. He’s entered in Kempton and Leopardstown and we are not going to make any decision until probably the week before.

“He’s in good form and he’s going away from home this week to do a bit of work and see where we are.”

Gerri Colombe is the 5/2 joint favourite for the King George alongside Bravemansgame with the race sponsor Ladbrokes.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org