Gordon Elliott on target as Western Fold wins Punchestown Grade One

Gordon Elliott kept himself in the Irish trainers’ title race as Western Fold landed the Grade One Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.
The race changed complexion down the home straight as the Willie Mullins trio of Predators Gold, Kitzbuhel and Kappa Jy Pyke weakened out of contention.
In contrast the 18/1 winner made relentless progress to go to the front approaching the final fence and stayed on strongly to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths from Fleur In The Park.
Nowwhatdoyouthink was travelling better than anything at the second last but had to settle for third.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
“I think he enjoys being ridden that way. He was probably ridden more handily the last twice, but the last day probably wasn’t going to be far away given the way the race fell apart,” said the winning jockey.
“One fell in front of him and he was a bit unlucky, but he was very good today. My lad travelled well today, I was taking him back all the way and he has a few gears over that trip and it all worked out grand.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.