Gordon Elliott on target as Western Fold wins Punchestown Grade One

Gordon Elliott kept himself in the Irish trainers’ title race as Western Fold landed the Grade One Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

The race changed complexion down the home straight as the Willie Mullins trio of Predators Gold, Kitzbuhel and Kappa Jy Pyke weakened out of contention. In contrast the 18/1 winner made relentless progress to go to the front approaching the final fence and stayed on strongly to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths from Fleur In The Park. Nowwhatdoyouthink was travelling better than anything at the second last but had to settle for third.

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