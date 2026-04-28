Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Western Fold goes clear at Punchestown
Western Fold goes clear at Punchestown

Gordon Elliott on target as Western Fold wins Punchestown Grade One

Horse Racing
Tue April 28, 2026 · 2h ago

Gordon Elliott kept himself in the Irish trainers’ title race as Western Fold landed the Grade One Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

The race changed complexion down the home straight as the Willie Mullins trio of Predators Gold, Kitzbuhel and Kappa Jy Pyke weakened out of contention.

In contrast the 18/1 winner made relentless progress to go to the front approaching the final fence and stayed on strongly to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths from Fleur In The Park.

Nowwhatdoyouthink was travelling better than anything at the second last but had to settle for third.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

“I think he enjoys being ridden that way. He was probably ridden more handily the last twice, but the last day probably wasn’t going to be far away given the way the race fell apart,” said the winning jockey.

“One fell in front of him and he was a bit unlucky, but he was very good today. My lad travelled well today, I was taking him back all the way and he has a few gears over that trip and it all worked out grand.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING