Gordon Elliott hits out at plans to limit handicap runners for top yards

Gordon Elliott is bemused by reports the BHA are considering limiting the number of horses a trainer can run in a major handicap to four.

The Racing Post ran the story on Monday evening and the Irish handler would be massively impact in races such as the Randox Grand National. He told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It’s a massive worry for the owners more than anyone. These are people who are investing a lot of money into the game, and I think it will be a massive worry." Elliott made headlines earlier this season when he saddled 14 runners in the Troytown Chase but he added: “There was only going to be about seven runners in the race if I didn’t run them in it. I didn’t keep any horse out of the race and every one of my horses in the race were in the handicap proper. I didn’t do anything wrong by running them and the field didn’t fill. “I think for sponsors and racegoers it’s massive to support these races. You see the problems in the UK with small fields and I wouldn’t want to see it happen in Ireland.