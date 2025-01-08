Gordon Elliott contemplating Windsor run for Gerri Colombe

Last season’s Gold Cup runner-up, who went on to win the Betfair Bowl at Aintree subsequently, made a lacklustre return to action in the autumn at Down Royal when he trailed in a well-beaten third behind Envoi Allen.

He has been conspicuous by his absence in the big races since and Elliott would not even worry if he did not run before the big spring festivals.

However, should he show enough on the Cullentra gallops in the coming days, the two-mile-six-furlong prize previously run at Lingfield could be on the agenda.

“He’s going to be entered in Windsor, but whether we get him there or not is another thing,” said Elliott.

“He showed me a bit of spark this week which is the first time in a month.

“If I don’t have him until the spring then I’m not going to panic. Let the rest of them race away and we’ll pick our battles.”

