Gordon Elliott confident of getting Gerri Colombe back on track

It was the first time in 14 outings the Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up had finished outside the first two when he trailed in over 13 lengths behind Envoi Allen and Hewick in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase.

Given how well the rest of Elliott’s string performed over the two-day meeting, the display had the Cullentra handler scratching his head, but he now thinks he has uncovered a couple of excuses.

“We had a good weekend, we had eight winners and a lot of placed horses, but I suppose the one horse who didn’t run well was Gerri Colombe, who just never took hold of the bridle and to me he looked beat after a couple of fences,” said Elliott.

“We’ve found a couple of little things, we’ll iron them out and have him right for Christmas, all being well.”