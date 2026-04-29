Gordon Elliott and Josh Halford and combine as With Nolimit wins Champion I.N.H Flat Race at Punchestown Festival

Gordon Elliott and Josh Halford combined to great effect as With Nolimit won the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H Flat Race.
It was a first Grade 1 win for amateur rider Halford and the Gigginstown House Stud-owned horse defied odds of 14/1 as he lowered the colours of Noel Meade's Cheltenham Festival scorer The Mourne Rambler (11/8 favourite).
Boycetown was third at 5/1 for trainer Gavin Cromwell, while Dromard (7/1) did best of the Willie Mullins quartet in fourth.
The 66/1 outsider Of Land And Sea took them along early, tracked by Love Sign D'aunou, with the eventual winner settled in mid-pack. Halford made progress alongside the market leader on turning into the straight and despite coming widest of all, With Nolimit picked up well to challenge Boycetown who also pressed on entering the final furlong.
The Mourne Rambler eventually stayed on to grab second from a weakening Boycetown but With Nolimit was a length and three-quarters clear as Halford punched the air crossing the line in front.
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Halford said on Racing TV: "It hasn't sunk in to be honest, I only found out four or five hours ago that I was riding him. It probably wasn't a bad thing that I didn't have too much time to dream!
"I can't believe it, I'm over the moon. I can't thank Gordon enough, he's been so good to me since day dot."
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