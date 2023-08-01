Goodwood Wednesday preview: David Ord on the Qatar Sussex Stakes

He’s the one we’re turning to as we seek a shining light in the forecast gloom, the colt who has gone from winning a Naas handicap to being the poster boy of the 2023 Flat season in less than four months.

Hold onto your panamas and be grateful for Paddington .

Heavy overnight rain was due to subside early this morning before the wind speeds increase to blow in potential thunderstorms.

It’s no longer officially called Glorious Goodwood – and on Wednesday the Qatar-sponsored Festival threatens to be anything but. Get ready for an attritional afternoon for horses and racegoers alike.

When Aidan O’Brien gets a top-class horse on a roll it’s anyone’s guess where their ceiling is and we’re not close to finding Paddington’s yet despite his victories in the Irish 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Coral-Eclipse.

Comparisons with Giant’s Causeway are understandable – if a little unfair to both horses. I mean come on, look at what the first Iron Horse was fending off in his own golden summer? Some big names there.

Inspiral is the latest to test Paddington’s mettle. She’s a proper rival too having beaten the boys in last year’s Prix Jacques Le Marois and making a pleasing return to action when second to Triple Time in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

She has a tendency to start slowly – very slowly in fact – and needs to jump out on terms in the Sussex. I mean would you want to give the favourite a helping hand?

The ground, on the evidence of that Madrid Handicap success the week after Cheltenham won’t be a hindrance to him – it might even be a help.

He’s long odds-on, four pounds and a p clear on Timeform ratings and seemingly with no holes in him.

And that’s important – not just for Wednesday but the season ahead.

As puzzled connections continue to scratch their collective heads over Auguste Rodin’s blow-out in the King George on Saturday (the equine BA Baracus with a fear of flying the only theory in print at the moment) the door has opened up to just about every late-summer and autumn showpiece for his stablemate.

The Juddmonte International, Irish Champion Stakes, QEII, QIPCO Champion Stakes, Arc, Breeders’ Cup Mile and Classic even the Cox Plate are all viable options.

But first he needs to emerge from the Sussex Stakes with another 1 on the dance card and the momentum to propel him through the rest of the campaign.

Strange things can happen in the mud at Goodwood, Here Comes When anyone? But few will be betting against the colt named after a London train station from staying firmly on track today.