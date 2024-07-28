Goodwood Tips: Best bets for the five days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Top analyst and racing author Mark Howard provides his best bets for the Qatar Goodwood Festival next week including a three-year-old in the Stewards' Cup.

Soldier's Heart - 3.00 Wednesday (Group 3 Molecomb Stakes) The Group 3 Molecomb Stakes on Wednesday (3.00) was won by Havana Grey seven years ago. One of his offspring, SOLDIER’S HEART, looks set to play a leading role in the 2024 version having impressed in both his starts in maiden/novice company. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, whose team have been in fine form during July (9 winners from 35 runners), he was a 425,000gns yearling and is a full-brother to dual Group 3 and Listed winner Elite Status. Runner-up on the all-weather over six furlongs at Lingfield on his racecourse bow in early June, he showed a lot of speed before finding subsequent Listed winner Al Quadra too strong in the closing stages. Less than three weeks later, the Crisford runner successfully dropped back to five furlongs and won a Goodwood maiden by nearly four lengths. Having raced prominently, Harry Davies’ mount hit the front and quickly settled the issue pulling clear. According to RaceiQ, the son of Havana Grey reached a top speed of 42.23 seconds covering the second furlong in 10.61 seconds. Blessed with plenty of pace, he looks ready for this rise in grade on a track we know plays to his strengths.

Kassaya - 4.45 Wednesday (Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes) The beautifully bred KASSAYA was heavily supported for the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot but never got the opportunity to show what she is capable of when repeatedly denied a clear run. A half-sister to the stable’s 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean, who cost 1,000,000gns as a foal, she finished on the bridle in twelfth, seven lengths behind Karl Burke’s winner Leovanni. Off since (42 days), Andrew Balding’s filly had previously won decisively at Nottingham and can get her career back on track in a valuable fillies’ conditions event on Wednesday (4.45). The Kingsclere outfit won the five furlongs event with their recent Group 3 winner Flora of Bermuda twelve months ago. Versatile in terms of ground, the Kingman filly can win here and book her place for the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York (22nd August).

Midnight Gun - 1.50 Thursday (Coral Kincsem Handicap) MIDNIGHT GUN has been bought by Wathnan Racing and is expected to have his first run for his new connections in the ten furlongs three year old handicap which opens proceedings on Thursday (1.50). A big powerful grey son of Kingman, he is out of 1000 Guineas winner Sky Lantern and a half-brother to Group 1 winner Snow Lantern. He is also related to 1m 6f / 2m winners and therefore ought to appreciate the step up in trip this week. Improving with racing, the former Ed Walker trained colt has scored twice over a mile at Nottingham and Newmarket, including when making all on his handicap debut on the July course last month. A half length scorer off a mark of 88, the form has been franked with the third and fourth winning since. A five pounds rise may not be enough to halt this progressive type who will have James Doyle on his back for the first time.

Aparajeo - 2.25 Thursday (Group 2 Richmond Stakes) Clive Cox has 10 Qatar Goodwood Festival winners on his decorated CV, including two victories in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes, which takes place on Thursday (2.25). Significantly, both Golden Horde (2019) and Supremacy (2020) shed their maiden tag at Windsor and the once raced APARAJEO did likewise earlier this month. A 70,000gns yearling, the son of Invincible Army is bred to be quick being out of a five furlongs winner. Rossa Ryan’s partner knew his job on debut at the Thames track racing handily from the outset. Despite hanging left, he stayed on strongly to beat the well regarded and promising Bold Impact by half a length. Having covered the second furlong in 10.72 seconds, the debutant reached a top speed of 42.09mph according to RaceiQ and Goodwood ought to bring out the best in him. While it will be a tough assignment seventeen days later, his trainer is following a well trodden route and the Cox runner can give likely favourite The Striking Viking, who will also be sporting the Wathnan Racing silks for the first time, plenty to think about.

Rare Change - 4.45 Friday (Hawes & Curtis Nursery) Richard Hughes was crowned leading jockey at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on four consecutive occasions between 2010 and 2013 and the Irishman has two winners at the fixture to his name since taking out a trainers’ licence in 2015. His best chance of further success this week could come in the six furlongs nursery on Friday (4.45) courtesy of RARE CHANGE, who is expected to be ridden by former champion Oisin Murphy for the first time. A colt by Mehmas, who was acquired for €90,000 as a yearling, he debuted at York’s Dante Festival and has raced twice at the Sussex track including when fourth last month. However, his best effort came last time when catching the eye in another nursery at Haydock off a mark of 72 (replay below). Slowly away before encountering traffic problems, he stayed on strongly only to be denied by half a length by Regal Gem (beaten three lengths in Group company next time). The fastest runner in the final furlong (12.95 seconds), he has been raised three pounds since but remains competitively treated off 75. Ironically, Hughes rode the winner of the race nine years ago aboard the Richard Hannon trained Belvoir Boy.

Purosangue - 3.35 Saturday (Coral Stewards' Cup) Finally, Andrew Balding, who has 22 Qatar Goodwood Festival successes to his name, won the Stewards' Cup on Saturday (3.35) with a three year old, namely Dancing Star, in 2016. He is hoping to repeat the trick with Listed winner PUROSANGUE who was denied by a neck in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at this meeting twelve months ago. The son of Aclaim, who was an expensive breeze-up buy, won twice last term including the Rockingham Stakes at York in the Autumn and his overall record over six furlongs is 5135. Nine of his ten races have been in Patten company and he will be running in a handicap for the first time here. Four pounds ‘well in’ compared to future engagements off a mark of 101, he was a staying on second behind Makarova in the Group 3 Coral Charge at Sandown last time. Proved at the track and effective on any ground, he is available at 12/1 (Ladbrokes) at the time of writing. Expect those odds to have shortened considerably by post time. The Classic generation have won 3 of the last 9 renewals of the six furlongs cavalry charge. Published at 1255 GMT on 28/07/24