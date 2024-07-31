Goodwood Thursday Racing Tips: Best bets, expert picks, Lucky 15 multiple selections & Placepot tips

Our experts' best bets PALACE GREEN - 1.50 Goodwood (Andrew Asquith)

I tough-looking opener on Thursday but my preference is for the Richard Hughes-trained PALACE GREEN , who has fared a bit better with the draw and continues to leave the impression he has an even bigger effort in his locker. He showed the benefit of a gelding operation when opening his account on his return at Kempton in April, building on his promising Bath effort (strong form) from the year before and having far too much for some decidedly useful rivals. Palace Green shaped well in a competitive race at York on his handicap debut next time, strong enough in the betting moving up to a mile and a half for the first time, but not settling as well as previously under a more patient ride which seemingly hindered his finishing effort after he moved threateningly into contention. He was also unlucky not to finish a lot closer in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot last time, again taking a strong hold and was still full of running when caught in a pocket for a moment around three furlongs out before meeting more severe trouble in the straight.

OPERA SINGER certainly isn't flying under the radar as she looks to break her 2024 duck at the third time of asking in Thursday's Nassau Stakes, but it looks the case of her showing some high-class form earlier this term in spite of the mile trip and I'd expect the Justify filly to improve plenty for a step up to 10 furlongs here. She's also probably just about to come to her peak based on homework reports from the spring, and Aidan O'Brien's Coronation Stakes runner-up is confidently backed to see off Emily Upjohn in receipt of the 8lb three-year-old allowance.

This represents a drop in class for QIRAT who can get back to winning ways.Ralph Beckett’s charge is four pounds higher than when winning over seven furlongs at this track in May but has run with credit in the Britannia at Royal Ascot and a valuable contest at Newmarket since. He settled better in his last start and the return to Goodwood and very-strong gallop up front should both suit.

MIDNIGHT GUN was notably strong in the market for his handicap debut at Newmarket last month and he duly obliged, beating a couple of subsequent winners. Purchased by Wathnan racing since, he’s bred in the purple, progressing with every run, should improve for this step up in trip and has landed a kind draw in stall four.

It could be a good day for the Wathnan team with another recent purchase, THE STRIKING VIKING , holding outstanding claims in the Richmond Stakes. A deeply impressive winner at York on debut, he took a big step forward when just run down by the exciting Henri Matisse in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh last time after travelling strongly through the race. He’s clear on ratings and possesses all the tools to thrive at Goodwood.

BELLUM JUSTUM bounced back from a poor run in the Derby with an excellent third in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot last time behind Jayarebe and King’s Gambit who acquitted himself well in Group 2 company last weekend. He’s unexposed over this trip on a sound surface and he can get the better of Jan Brueghel here who is exciting but needs to improve again under a 3 lb penalty.

It’s exciting to see what OPERA SINGER is capable of now stepping up to 10 furlongs. A Group 1 winner over a mile as a two-year-old, I think she’s run extremely well in the Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes despite those races being an inadequate test of her stamina and we’ll see a different filly over this trip, and further.

Timeform race-by-race verdicts

MIDNIGHT GUN was notably strong in the market when making a successful start to his handicap career at Newmarket in June. That form has been boosted and he can make light of a 5lb rise on his first outing for new connections. The selection's former stablemate Into Battle didn't enjoy the rub of the green when a beaten favourite at Sandown last time and is second choice ahead of Palace Green, who also didn't have things go his way on his latest start at Royal Ascot.

THE STRIKIN VIKING had created a big impression at York and enhanced his reputation without quite being able to fend off another excellent prospect when second in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh. This race doesn't look as deep so he is fancied to go one better. Tropical Storm and Billboard Star can place again at this level.

BELLUM JUSTUM resumed his progress when third in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot and another big run is on the cards under ideal conditions. The unbeaten Jan Brueghel is potentially very smart so rates a huge threat despite a 3 lb penalty, while there's no obvious reason to doubt Sayedaty Sadaty's much-improved performance in the Derby.

A good renewal. OPERA SINGER had 1000 Guineas winner Emalka behind in fourth when runner-up in the Coronation at Royal Ascot and can open her Group 1 account for the year with the step up to 1¼m promising to suit. The longer distance should also be in the favour of Roger Varian's filly and she's second choice ahead of Prix de Diane heroine Sparkling Plenty. Emily Upjohn is pick of the older brigade after her second in the Pretty Polly.

A typically wide-open nursery at this meeting. BRIGHTON BOY has a wide draw to contend with but, if he can get over, he could show that a mark of 82 underestimates him. El Burhan has looked a useful prospect at least so far and is a formidable danger, while Fearless Freddy is another one who may have been let in lightly from his opening mark.

The most likeable KENDALL ROY has already scored 4 times this season and Kate McGivern's Irish raider can defy a penalty to record his biggest success to date. Mc Loven found some improvement at Lingfield last time and is also shortlisted, with Noel Fox and We Never Stop others to consider.

Those with previous form don't set a tall standard and it could be worth siding with a newcomer. DREAMY makes obvious appeal on paper for the Ballydoyle team and could be the way to go before market clues. Of those with experience, Bouvier shaped well on debut at Doncaster and ought to improve, so she can play a part. Arabian Leopard and Ghaiyya are other debutantes to note, with Stellenbosch another to factor in.

Having opened his account at Newmarket in June, TREASURE TIME took another step forward when going down narrowly on his first crack at 1m when runner-up back at that venue 3 weeks ago. Boasting strong form and open to further improvement, he looks to have plenty going for him again. Bill's Baar and Westridge are others to consider along with Ebt's Guard. Jungle Mac and Qirat also command a second look in a competitive finale.