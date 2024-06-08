Goodwood Sunday preview | All eyes on exciting Sea Just In Time at Goodwood

Trained by William Haggas, the daughter of Sea The Stars made a breathtaking introduction to light up a dull spring afternoon at Newmarket in early May, putting the best part of five lengths between herself and runner-up Precious Jewel, a subsequent winner from Charlie Appleby’s stable.

Haggas had been keen to get Sea Just In Time out again in time to test her mettle ahead of a possible Royal Ascot outing, but with the exertions of her racecourse debut taking longer than anticipated to recover from, the Sommerville Lodge handler has cautiously bided his time with his promising Irish Oaks and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe entrant.

Satisfied the three-year-old is now ready to return to the racetrack, the promising filly makes the move up to Listed level where she will face eight rivals.

“She’s taking a while to come to herself and still looks a bit backward in her coat,” said Haggas.

“The race at Newmarket took the stuffing out of her and I’ve wanted to run her before now either Newbury or at Goodwood (in the Height Of Fashion) to see if she was a Ribblesdale type.

“We missed those because I wasn’t happy with her, but she’s fine now. She won’t run in the Ribblesdale and we will just see how we go on Sunday, she might not even win on Sunday but hopefully she will run a good race. We will take one step at a time with her.”

In opposition Kevin Ryan’s Bolsena steps up in trip after finishing third over a mile in Listed company at York, while it is Beeley who rates as the pick of the John and Thady Gosden duo judged on her performances to date.

Ralph Beckett’s Seaward makes a quick reappearance having contested the Oaks at Epsom and prior to that was an honest third behind stablemate Forest Fairy in the Cheshire equivalent.

Owen Burrows’ Nakheel, Ben Brookhouse’s Love You Darling and David O’Meara’s Lava Stream all arrive on the back of victories last time out, with James Owen’s Ambiente Amigo and the Gosden-trained Strutting rounding off the field of nine.