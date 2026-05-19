Goodwood Saturday preview: Brilliant Star and Earth Shot set to clash

Brilliant Star and Earth Shot are on target to clash in Saturday's Fitzdares Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood.

Both have the large Timeform P attached to their rating suggesting they are capable of significant improvement and the former holds a Betfred Oaks entry having been an impressive five-lengths winner of a Newmarket maiden last time. Jockey Tom Marquand said: “She’s obviously a very exciting prospect after making such an impressive start to 2026 at Newmarket, having only raced once last year at the back end the main hope is that there’s still improvement to come, and the prospect of 12 furlongs looks well within her realms. Goodwood will be pivotal in helping us direct her season in the right direction.”