Goodwood Saturday preview: Brilliant Star and Earth Shot set to clash

Brilliant Star and Earth Shot are on target to clash in Saturday's Fitzdares Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood.
Both have the large Timeform P attached to their rating suggesting they are capable of significant improvement and the former holds a Betfred Oaks entry having been an impressive five-lengths winner of a Newmarket maiden last time.
Jockey Tom Marquand said: “She’s obviously a very exciting prospect after making such an impressive start to 2026 at Newmarket, having only raced once last year at the back end the main hope is that there’s still improvement to come, and the prospect of 12 furlongs looks well within her realms. Goodwood will be pivotal in helping us direct her season in the right direction.”
Brilliant Star is by Cracksman out of Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher and was a wide-margin winner of her last two starts at Yarmouth and Kempton.
Joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: "Brilliant Star was impressive on her recent two starts winning by wide margins. It is a big step up to Listed class from restricted novices, but she has come out of her last start well and it’s a good spot to step her up."
Inis Mor brings pattern form to the table having finished fourth in the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance before finishing down the field in the Betfred 1000 Guineas.
He trainer David Menuisier added: "She ran two good races in defeat this season in the Nell Gwyn and the 1000 Guineas. She’s bred to stay well and the Height Of Fashion will be her first test over an extended trip. She’s in good form so let’s hope the race will help her show improvement.
“The Prix de Diane is probably more favourable at the moment should she win this weekend.”
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