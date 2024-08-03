Goodwood Saturday analysis: Graham Clark from the track

Our man at the track Graham Clark speaks to the trainers of five horses who are worth following after their runs at Goodwood on Saturday.

Top sprint handicaps await Mostabshir Top class sprinters have been few and far between to emerge from the yard of John and Thady Gosden in recent years, but the father-and-son team could have found the key to once well-regarded Mostabshir following his fine run in defeat in the Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood. It was just over a year ago that the gelded son of Dark Angel contested the St James’s Palace Stakes behind Paddington at Royal Ascot such was the esteem he was held in by his powerful connections. It was hoped a gelding operation would work the oracle, and although showing up well enough on his return to the Royal meeting when finishing fourth in the Buckingham Palace Stakes, it has been by and large a moderate season for the Shadwell Estate Company-owned gelding. Trying Mostabshir over six furlongs was a gamble in a bid to revive his fortunes and, although he had a favourable draw to work with in stall 24, it was a move that appeared to pay off as he came home strongly to finish fourth.

While he will need to show this effort is not a one off there was enough in the performance to suggest sprinting could well be his game. Thady Gosden said: “His trip has been a bit of an enigma so far. He has always been a talented gelding. It was first start over six furlongs today and he has run a great race. It is a pretty slick six furlongs here so going back to a stiffer six should help him continue going the right way. “He is rated 101 and hopefully he will be the type to compete in those high grade sprinting handicaps for the rest of the year. As he is off 101 you would like to think if he carries on going the right way we could step him back up in grade at some point in the future.” Menuisier still thinks big with Chorister David Menuisier appeared to have found the ideal opportunity for Caius Chorister to open her account for the campaign back against her own sex in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. But not for the first time this season the Pulborough handler was left standing away from the number one spot after she finished fourth in the Group Two. Not one to get too downhearted by a defeat, Menuisier still retains plenty of faith in the Clive Washbourn-owned five-year-old and the Group One Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp remains her long term goal despite suffering defeat number four of the year. Menuisier said: “We kept it simple and she looked like winning the race, but she couldn’t find the extra gear to go and win it and then she stayed on. She either got beat by three better fillies, or she wasn’t quite herself today for some reason. It is one of the two. She has always been fine on any ground. “To me that was not the true filly and that is my gut feeling. We will just give her a bit of time to see where we are. The main target was the Prix de Royallieu. We have lost the battle, but we haven’t lost the war and as we speak that is still the main objective.” It has also been close, but no cigar, for stablemate Tamfana, who despite finishing fourth in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and third in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly, is yet to win this season. However, she will be given the chance to set the record straight with a drop back down in class for the Group Three Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park on August 31st. The trainer added: “Tamfana is fine. She is just having a break. We are likely to come back for the Atalanta Stakes. I’m not sure what her target will be after that. It could be the Sun Chariot or maybe the Prix de l’Opera. It will be one of the two. It has been a bit frustrating not to have won with her this season, but it is a joy to be able to work with such classy animals like her.”

Haydock return for unlucky Knightswood Charlie Johnston watched on with delight as Align The Stars strengthened his Betfred St Leger claims with a win in the Coral Summer Handicap, but it could have been a one-two for the trainer had stablemate, and eventual fifth, Knightswood not suffered late trouble in running. Those that have followed the five-year-old this season might have been left frustrated on more than one occasion, however with this being only his second start over a mile-and-three-quarters it would be wise to give the gelded son of Decorated Knight another chance. The trainer said: “Jason Hart felt he would have gone very close. If he was drawn out wide he would have had more options, but he was drawn on the inside and he had no options but to sit there towards the inside rail and as we all know you are hostage to fortune. “He was just getting going when he couldn’t get through in the last 150 yards and if he had of done I think he might have finished second. He ran well up at Haydock earlier in the year when he probably should have won so we might look to go back for the Old Borough Cup.”

Knightswood (left) can't find racing room