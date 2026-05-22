Goodwood review, reaction and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of Friday's action from Goodwood.

When the going gets tough... 'A bit of a mess' were Nick Luck's first words after the field had crossed the line in the feature Fitzdares Festival Stakes before Boiling Point (11/2) was announced as the winner of the listed contest. One of two runners in the field trained by Karl Burke, Boiling Point was the early leader from Naqeeb but Jamie Spencer had La Botte very wide on the track from his outside draw before tacking over and taking up the running. At the furlong pole, the field were spread across the track and only one of the nine runners could confidently be ruled out but, somewhat remarkably, having been headed, Boiling Point and Naqeeb were the first two over the line, separated by a short-head with the well backed Enfjaar three parts of a length away in third. Winning jockey Shane Gray told Racing TV: "Karl told me he was a very honest horse and you can ride him from anywhere but sometimes he can overdo it settled in behind and a mile and a quarter is as far as he wants to go so I wanted to go a nice even gallop. "When Jamie came round me he actually settled really good for me and dug really deep for me. We got racing a bit early and that helped me in the long run, see how well he stayed in the final 50 yards. I think that pressure going down the hill, turning into the straight really helped. "Sometimes they get headed and down tools but he wasn't giving up on me."

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He's definitely a group horse Night In Vegas (1/2 favourite) and Pershaada (7/1) are both in line for trips to Royal Ascot after scoring at Goodwood on Friday. Night In Vegas made relatively light work of two rivals in the Soil Association 80th Anniversary Conditions Stakes to confirm the impression that he made when winning at Ascot on debut. It was, however, a nervous watch for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton who said: "I hate being odds-on, I literally felt sick. I love the horse, I know he's a nice horse, but odds-on in a three horse race when it looked as tight as it did; if you're going to get beat, that's how you're going to get beat. "I think he's pretty useful, I think he's definitely a group horse and now we just need to decide where we go. He settles so well and he's got a lovely turn of foot so I think he'll get whatever trip you wanted. "If we go to Ascot it will be the Coventry, I think he's put himself firmly in the picture now, so we'll see." When asked if Night In Vegas bore comparison with last year's leading juvenile Zavateri, she replied: "They're both extremely laid back. They just do everything in their stride. Both nice horses. Aren't I lucky?"

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It was third time lucky for Pershaada in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes. "She needed the experience when I rode her the first time at Wolverhampton, I liked her then," said jockey Sean Levey "Southwell didn't suit but geez the form's worked out so she's been in good company and she's shown she's no slouch herself. She landed in behind the leaders travelling very well and she picked it up ever so nicely and stayed strong through the line." Levey did concede, though, that the race may have fallen into the lap of the Richard Hannon-trained filly, adding: "Speed is your friend here and there were three in a line trying to reserve as much as they can but once they're competitive like that they're a little bit, probably, out of their comfort zone and I was just in the perfect place, stalking them in behind so it worked out for me. "I think there were good horses in it."

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Fallon at the double Cieren Fallon rode Kentucky Rain to finish second to Pershaada with the 25/1 chance flying home once the gaps had opened all too late in the day but didn't waste anytime in going one better. Partnering Bahadur (5/2) for trainer Sean Woods in the Track Radio Handicap over two miles, Fallon had his mount contesting the lead from early in the straight with Bahadur proving he had no shortage of stamina in keeping on strongly to win by a length and a quarter with over eight lengths back to the remainder. "He gave me a very nice feel. Sean gave me a lot of confidence going out there beforehand as did Rab [Havlin] when I spoke to him yesterday; if I could make it a gallop then he was sure to win and stamina prevailed late on. "It was a bit of a tricky race with Tom sitting off the leader so at the top of the bend I made a decision to kick up there and make sure I was on the pace. It's easy when a horse has it underneath him to do it and he was able to do it with ease. We had a nice battle for a furlong or so and then he pulled away towards the end. "He's got all the right attributes and I think he could be competitive in all the big handicaps and potentially listed company, he's a very nice horse and progressing with each race."

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Fallon wasted little time in doubling his tally for the day when partnering Orionis (7/2) for trainer William Haggas in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap. The Cheveley Park Stud-owned four-year-old was always close to the pace on her seasonal reappearance before showing her rivals a clean pair of heels to win by a length and a quarter and take her career record to four wins from 10 starts. Fallon said: "I knew when I was going to make a move it was going to be instant so I didn't want to help the other one along and when she got past she was never going to get beat. "She's very tough and she was giving away a lot of weight. "I think she's a stakes filly and every stakes filly, no matter what trip they've got a gear and she certainly has it." There were well-backed winners of the closing two handicaps with Crimson Spirit readily justifying the support that saw him sent off the 4/1 favourite for Daniel and Clare Kubler. There was an extraordinary performance from Spencer and Seven Questions in the finale as the 3/1 joint-favourite, trained by Robert Cowell, missed the break, was dropped in next to the stands' rail before being switched around the whole field and getting up on the line in a bunch finish - watch the replay below.