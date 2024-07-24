Goodwood preview: Ralph Beckett stable tour

Ralph Beckett was leading trainer at the 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival and is set to send a strong team to Sussex once again next week as he bids to retain that title, with the ace in his pack the seven-year-old veteran Kinross who will look to win a third renewal of the World Pool Lennox Stakes.

The trainer said: “For years I had no luck at Goodwood. We could never get it right. The last couple of years, it's gone well. But these things are cyclical. You've got to keep doing it, haven't you? We had a good Royal Ascot and hopefully we’ll enjoy a good Goodwood.” The master of Kimpton Down admits Kinross holds a special place in his heart having earned almost £2m in prize-money and won eight group contests throughout a remarkable career, including success at Group One level in both the Qatar Prix de la Foret and the QIPCO British Champions Sprint. The trainer said: “I think we’re all very aware that we’re unlikely to ever have another like him and every day is a joy. You know, because of how long he’s been here and the fact I trained most of his family as well and for him to end up as he has, I don’t think any of us expected that. He’s been an easy horse to train, but he loves his work, just loves his work. And that’s made our lives very easy. “He’s been pretty unlucky not to win three Lennox Stakes, but he loves it there, he really does. He’s come out of the July Cup in good form, so we’re looking forward to it.”

