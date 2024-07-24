Goodwood preview: Ralph Beckett stable tour

Ralph Beckett was leading trainer at the 2023 Qatar Goodwood Festival and is set to send a strong team to Sussex once again next week as he bids to retain that title, with the ace in his pack the seven-year-old veteran Kinross who will look to win a third renewal of the World Pool Lennox Stakes.
The trainer said: “For years I had no luck at Goodwood. We could never get it right. The last couple of years, it's gone well. But these things are cyclical. You've got to keep doing it, haven't you? We had a good Royal Ascot and hopefully we’ll enjoy a good Goodwood.”
The master of Kimpton Down admits Kinross holds a special place in his heart having earned almost £2m in prize-money and won eight group contests throughout a remarkable career, including success at Group One level in both the Qatar Prix de la Foret and the QIPCO British Champions Sprint.
The trainer said: “I think we’re all very aware that we’re unlikely to ever have another like him and every day is a joy. You know, because of how long he’s been here and the fact I trained most of his family as well and for him to end up as he has, I don’t think any of us expected that. He’s been an easy horse to train, but he loves his work, just loves his work. And that’s made our lives very easy.
“He’s been pretty unlucky not to win three Lennox Stakes, but he loves it there, he really does. He’s come out of the July Cup in good form, so we’re looking forward to it.”
After a below-par run in the Summer Mile last time, Sonny Liston will head to the Qatar Sussex Stakes with a greater pace likely to suit him better: “He likes Goodwood. He's ran well twice there from his only two starts, and so he could well run in the Qatar Sussex Stakes. We might re-employ headgear as well.”
Beckett won the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes back in 2015 with subsequent St Leger winner Simple Verse and could be doubly represented this year. He said: “River Of Stars could go back and be joined by Oxford Comma whose won her only two starts this year. They could both show up there, depending on ground. That looks like an obvious target for both.”
Another race Beckett will have a strong hand in is the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes, with both Task Force and King’s Gamble will run in. Beckett commented: “King's Gamble ran very well in the Britannia and Task Force is sort of on the comeback trail. He ran quite well in the Jersey Stakes. We think he's better than that. I think Goodwood will suit him very well.”
The success of Wathnan Racing has been one of the stories of the season so far, and they will be well placed to enjoy more winners on the biggest stage at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Consolidation was runner-up beyond a potentially above-average sort on debut and will look to go one better this time. Beckett said: “His debut form is strong. He looks like a nice horse. And we should go there with every chance.”
Three-year-old filly Noel Fox is two from four, and will run in a six furlong fillies’ handicap. The Jim and Fitri Hay-owned Starlust is unbeaten in two starts over the minimum trip this year and is likely to head to the Qatar King George Stakes.
Beckett commented: “Starlust has defied every expectation, we never saw him coming really. I never thought of him as a five-furlong horse but he saves his best for the racecourse and that's why he keeps rolling.”
