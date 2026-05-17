Goodwood prep for Haatem ahead of Royal Ascot defence

Haatem is likely to prepare for the defence of his Wolverton Stakes crown at Royal Ascot with an outing in the Festival Stakes at Goodwood on Friday.
The son of Phoenix Of Spain is being lined up to make his first start since finishing down the field in the Group Three Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park in the mile and a quarter Listed test at the Sussex venue.
Having taken part in a recent racecourse gallop alongside stablemate Aramram at Kempton Park, the Classic-winning handler expects the Wathnan Racing-owned five-year-old to put up a bold show.
Hannon said: “He is in the Festival Stakes and that is where he is going at the moment. He is in great nick and we took him to Kempton Park about ten days ago and worked him with Aramram, and he worked super.
“It will be one run and then on to Royal Ascot. He is also in the Prix de Montretout at Longchamp over a mile. He ran in that last year, but he didn’t run well in that.
“I’d be favouring Goodwood as it is easier. The main target this half of the season is to go back to the Wolverton.”
Should Haatem triumph again at the Royal meeting it would see him join an elite band of triple winners at the meeting having also claimed victory in the 2024 Jersey Stakes.
He added: “If he won there it would be a hat-trick of wins at Royal Ascot and you need those horses in the yard. Canford Cliffs won the Coventry Stakes, St James’s Palace Stakes and Queen Anne, but there are not many that do that.
“He is such a special horse and everyone loves him. The Wolverton might not be a championship race, but it would still be a Royal Ascot success and they are important to us.”
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