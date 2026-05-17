Goodwood prep for Haatem ahead of Royal Ascot defence

The son of Phoenix Of Spain is being lined up to make his first start since finishing down the field in the Group Three Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock Park in the mile and a quarter Listed test at the Sussex venue.

Having taken part in a recent racecourse gallop alongside stablemate Aramram at Kempton Park, the Classic-winning handler expects the Wathnan Racing-owned five-year-old to put up a bold show.

Hannon said: “He is in the Festival Stakes and that is where he is going at the moment. He is in great nick and we took him to Kempton Park about ten days ago and worked him with Aramram, and he worked super.

“It will be one run and then on to Royal Ascot. He is also in the Prix de Montretout at Longchamp over a mile. He ran in that last year, but he didn’t run well in that.

“I’d be favouring Goodwood as it is easier. The main target this half of the season is to go back to the Wolverton.”