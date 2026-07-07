Goodwood or retirement next move for Asfoora

Henry Dwyer is pondering whether to give his brilliant sprinter Asfoora a final outing in the King George Qatar Stakes.
The eight-year-old win the 2024 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and last season's Coolmore Nunthorpe at York and Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp.
However she's been below that level in four starts this term including finishing last of nine after being slowly away in Saturday's Coral Charge at Sandown.
Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “It if was as easy as weights and measures, ratings and the rest of it, it would be an easy game but as we know they’re animals and sometimes they don’t turn up on the day.
“Her behaviour at Sandown was impeccable all day and she was very, very quiet before the race to saddle up and everything was good. She walked into the gates no worries but just anticipated the start, lurched forward, banged her head a bit and was on the back foot when they jumped and missed it by two or three lengths.
“She was out the back and as we know Sandown is a very tricky track to be in that racing scenario. But I honestly don’t think she would have done much good anyway the way things unfolded, given her mannerisms on the day and that sort of stuff.
“She might be telling us she’s had enough, I think that might probably be the case, but by the same token she can put in a poor one, not turn up on the day, and then bounce back and run a blinder and she can’t go home for a month anyway.
“She goes into quarantine at the end of July so there’s the option to go to Goodwood if we think she’s right. There’s literally nothing wrong with her, she looks absolutely amazing, she pulled up like she hadn’t been around the other day, and that was the issue, she just didn’t put in at Sandown.
“So it’s just a question of whether we bother going to Goodwood or we don’t. She’s just in the paddock for ten days having a little freshen up and we’ll make a decision after that.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
Like what you've read?