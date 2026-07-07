Goodwood or retirement next move for Asfoora

Henry Dwyer is pondering whether to give his brilliant sprinter Asfoora a final outing in the King George Qatar Stakes.

The eight-year-old win the 2024 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot and last season's Coolmore Nunthorpe at York and Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp. However she's been below that level in four starts this term including finishing last of nine after being slowly away in Saturday's Coral Charge at Sandown. Speaking on Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “It if was as easy as weights and measures, ratings and the rest of it, it would be an easy game but as we know they’re animals and sometimes they don’t turn up on the day. “Her behaviour at Sandown was impeccable all day and she was very, very quiet before the race to saddle up and everything was good. She walked into the gates no worries but just anticipated the start, lurched forward, banged her head a bit and was on the back foot when they jumped and missed it by two or three lengths.