Goodwood Friday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Son shines in Golden Mile Toimy Son overcame a wide draw to win the Coral Golden Mile. Oisin Murphy was forced to sit on the outside aboard David Menuisier's charge but the 12/1 chance was always travelling powerfully and swept to the front approaching the final furlong. He was in no danger from there, running on strongly to beat the staying-on Dutch Decoy by two lengths with 5/1 joint-favourite Holloway Boy in third. The David O'Meara pair of Darkness and Bopedro were next home. The winning rider told ITV Racing: "David is a local trainer and will be over the moon. It’s really hard to win these competitive handicaps and he had a terrible draw but sowed a good turn of foot. Kyle Strydom has done a lot of work with him – thanks to him and all the team at David’s for getting the horse here in great shape. "I revved him up at the start a little because he can be slowly away. I tried to get inside his head and actually it worked as he broke better. I couldn’t use up too much petrol and – I don’t want to complicate this – but I was able to get in one-off [the rail], travel, and he picked up well.”

Menuisier said: "I don't know if I had him wrong but he just wasn't doing anything last year so we decided to geld him and give him an all-weather campaign. He had a couple of colic operations and nearly died, so we had to give him time. "This season you could tell that he was coming back to some form. I kept him over seven because he was always a bit keen and by racing he settled naturally so I decided to go back to a mile and save him for this. "I thought if he gets in he should be competitive but when I saw the draw a couple of days ago I kind of lost all hope, he was 21 of 21. I spoke to Oisin and he said of the horse runs his best he has a massive chance so we'll try and go a bit more forward than usual and the rest is history really. "He's won a massive race so we'll enjoy this one. Big time. He was beaten by Wild Tiger, who won the Hunt Cup, so we knew he was capable of doing something big." Charlie Johnston added of Dutch Decoy: "I'm a bit frustrated - I thought he was the best chance we had in the race, and when the draws came through - I was sat there at half ten on Wednesday waiting for the draws to come through - and obviously the winner has won from 21, but you need the rub of the green from that draw, and from two-and-a-half to the furlong marker we were all dressed up with nowhere to go. "I actually thought my two in front were setting it up perfectly for him, because they were going a strong gallop, but that’s fourth, third, second in the last three renewals of this race, so we’ll just have to make sure we’re back here next year.” Holloway Boy is set to gup in class next time, Karl Burke saying: "He’s run a great race again - he’s strung three good races together in a row in big handicaps now, and it’s so hard to give 18lbs to the winner, which was a much higher rated horse a year or so ago, and giving lumps of weight away to the second. He travelled beautifully through the race - possibly we got there 100 yards too soon; I don’t think so, though. We were just beaten by a better horse - a better handicapped horse - on the day. "It’s probably wise now to look for a Listed event or a Group Three or something - he’s that type of classy horse. The way he travelled beautifully round here from a wide draw - the draw didn’t help us, either - he’s run very well, though we’re disappointed we got beat."

Milliner lands opener for Lavelle Master Milliner regained his title for Emma Lavelle and Charles Bishop in the Coral Goodwood Handicap. The eight-year-old won the race under Sean Levey in 2022, but has been seldom seen since after missing the whole of 2023. His two runs this year have seen him well beaten, and at Goodwood he was a 25/1 chance under Bishop when slightly overlooked in a field of 18. But over a trip just exceeding two and a half miles he travelled patiently throughout and stayed best of all to stride to a length-and-three-quarter triumph over Hughie Morrison’s Premier Ligne.

“He’s had a chequered history health-wise, because he had meningitis when he was three. Not many horses come through that, but we were very patient with him,” said owner Bill Simpson. “Last year Emma noticed he wasn’t quite right so we gave him a year off and this year he’s come back, obviously needed the runs, but it’s a it’s a wonderful piece of training by Emma Lavelle and a fabulous ride by Charles. We were very confident that he still had the interest and the ability, so it’s just a wonderful day. “I think a lot of people would probably have given up when he was in hospital for 10 days or more, costing a fortune, but it does make it very, very sweet for him to come back and run like that and break the course record apparently. He’s a fabulous horse and we’ll keep him forever because he’ll make a fabulous dressage horse at some stage.”

