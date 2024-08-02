Goodwood Friday analysis: Graham Clark with horses to follow

Our man at the track Graham Clark with horses for your tracker following Friday's action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

On the day Oympics action on the track began in the Stade de France, it was the turn of some of the fastest equine athletes to show off the best of their sprinting skills on the turf at Goodwood. For some it was a recovery mission, and for others it was the chance to continue what has already been a season blessed with big race successes and memorable performances. As Big Evs felled Asfoora, his conqueror in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, to confirm his position as one of Britain’s brightest sprinters, there were some notable runs in behind the sparring pair up front. Tasting defeat is always a bitter pill to swallow, but the manner of a performance can keep spirits high that better days are still to come and trainer Clive Cox was full of optimism after seeing this year’s Temple Stakes hero Kerdos finish a close up fifth under a penalty.

Cox said: “He has run a blinder back in a Group Two under a penalty. The way he travelled was great. He was the last off the bridle and he would really appreciate a bit more juice in it than what it has got out there. “Credit goes to the horses that finished in front of us, but I’m over the moon with our guy. He has proved out there he is a top class performer. I think mentally he has become really grown up. He is a really competitive sprinter that with strength, and maturity, he is doing what I always hoped he would.” And Cox will be getting his passport at the ready in the hope to see Kerdos break his Group One duck before the season is out with the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 15th nominated as one of two autumn aims. He added: “I think we will be going to the Flying Five from here. Hopefully he will take that in and then go to the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp with the ground being more likely to be in his favour. He has had a hard race today, but we are really proud of him.” Cox was supposed to be double handed in the Group Two prize with Jasour all set to line up alongside Kerdos after being supplemented for the race until meeting with a setback on the gallops on Wednesday. However, the Lambourn handler issued an upbeat bulletin on the Havana Grey colt and earmarked the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park as a potential target. He added: “I’m sure we can repay his owners for today’s loss. He is still a very good horse and is in great form. It was very bad timing with what happened. We will see how he is over the next week. The Haydock Sprint Cup is very much on the agenda, although he is still in the Flying Five. Haydock Park would be perfect timing for him.” Classic one for the trackers Every year without fail there are hard luck stories aplenty from the Coral Golden Mile such is the rough and tumble nature of the fiendishly competitive handicap.

This year’s renewal was no different with the latter stages of the £150,000 contest looking like the equine equivalent of the dodgems at the fairground. After a second viewing of the race few suffered more trouble in running at a crucial stage than the Richard Hannon-trained Classic, who, once the gaps came, ran on to finish sixth. It is yet to happen so far this season for the Dubawi-colt, but there is plenty to suggest a big race lies within his reach when everything aligns. Hannon said: “There is a big race in him. That was a nice big pot to win, but I would rather get beat because I’m unlucky than because I’m not good enough. He has to be ridden like that. He is a talented horse, and he is very capable. On his day there is a big one in him. I would have liked it to be that, but it was not to be, however he has not had a hard run. “A race like this is a breeding ground for winners in big handicaps for the rest of the year.”