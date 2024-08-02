Goodwood Friday analysis: Graham Clark with horses to follow

Our man at the track Graham Clark with horses for your tracker following Friday's action at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
On the day Oympics action on the track began in the Stade de France, it was the turn of some of the fastest equine athletes to show off the best of their sprinting skills on the turf at Goodwood.
For some it was a recovery mission, and for others it was the chance to continue what has already been a season blessed with big race successes and memorable performances.
As Big Evs felled Asfoora, his conqueror in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, to confirm his position as one of Britain’s brightest sprinters, there were some notable runs in behind the sparring pair up front.
Tasting defeat is always a bitter pill to swallow, but the manner of a performance can keep spirits high that better days are still to come and trainer Clive Cox was full of optimism after seeing this year’s Temple Stakes hero Kerdos finish a close up fifth under a penalty.
Cox said: “He has run a blinder back in a Group Two under a penalty. The way he travelled was great. He was the last off the bridle and he would really appreciate a bit more juice in it than what it has got out there.
“Credit goes to the horses that finished in front of us, but I’m over the moon with our guy. He has proved out there he is a top class performer. I think mentally he has become really grown up. He is a really competitive sprinter that with strength, and maturity, he is doing what I always hoped he would.”
And Cox will be getting his passport at the ready in the hope to see Kerdos break his Group One duck before the season is out with the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on September 15th nominated as one of two autumn aims.
He added: “I think we will be going to the Flying Five from here. Hopefully he will take that in and then go to the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp with the ground being more likely to be in his favour. He has had a hard race today, but we are really proud of him.”
Cox was supposed to be double handed in the Group Two prize with Jasour all set to line up alongside Kerdos after being supplemented for the race until meeting with a setback on the gallops on Wednesday.
However, the Lambourn handler issued an upbeat bulletin on the Havana Grey colt and earmarked the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park as a potential target.
He added: “I’m sure we can repay his owners for today’s loss. He is still a very good horse and is in great form. It was very bad timing with what happened. We will see how he is over the next week. The Haydock Sprint Cup is very much on the agenda, although he is still in the Flying Five. Haydock Park would be perfect timing for him.”
Every year without fail there are hard luck stories aplenty from the Coral Golden Mile such is the rough and tumble nature of the fiendishly competitive handicap.
This year’s renewal was no different with the latter stages of the £150,000 contest looking like the equine equivalent of the dodgems at the fairground.
After a second viewing of the race few suffered more trouble in running at a crucial stage than the Richard Hannon-trained Classic, who, once the gaps came, ran on to finish sixth.
It is yet to happen so far this season for the Dubawi-colt, but there is plenty to suggest a big race lies within his reach when everything aligns.
Hannon said: “There is a big race in him. That was a nice big pot to win, but I would rather get beat because I’m unlucky than because I’m not good enough. He has to be ridden like that. He is a talented horse, and he is very capable. On his day there is a big one in him. I would have liked it to be that, but it was not to be, however he has not had a hard run.
“A race like this is a breeding ground for winners in big handicaps for the rest of the year.”
Trying to find the winner of the Cesarewitch at the beginning of August might seem a bit far-fetched, but having a horse on the back burner to look forward to when the autumn action on the Rowley Mile notches up a gear is particularly satisfying.
And the Hughie Morrison-trained Kyle Of Lochalsh fits the bill judging by his fourth on ground which would have been on the sharp side for him in the marathon that is the Coral Goodwood Handicap.
With stamina no issue, and the ground likely to be in his favour, Kyle Of Lochalsh is one that needs to go on any long term lists for the two-and-a-quarter mile test on October 12th.
Morrison said: “Kyle Of Lochalsh, from the moment he started, didn’t look comfortable on the ground. He is obviously a better horse with a bit of juice in the ground. It was a huge weight to carry for a four year old on this ground.
“I think with a bit of juice in the ground he would have travelled much better so roll on the autumn. He will be in the Cesarewitch mix. If the ground was soft, and he got in I would like to run him in the Ebor, but he might be a bit tired after that. You wouldn’t be afraid to run him in a Listed race at some point.”
While plenty of punters lapped up the music on offer at the Sussex track it was unfortunately not to the liking of Crown Board on his first start in 227 days in the Regent Seven Seas Cruises Bentinck Conditions Stakes.
Arriving on the back of novice victory at Wolverhampton in December, the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained four-year-old fell into the ‘could be anything category’ on his first start on turf in the nine furlong event.
Despite sweating up quite profoundly the Lope De Vega gelding only weakened out of matters inside the final furlong. And while beating only one rival home in sixth doesn’t look attractive on paper he is a horse to keep on side now he has that effort under his belt.
Chapple-Hyam said: “Unfortunately he just got wound up where the band was playing and that didn’t help his chances. You never want to lose any race, but he was only beaten just over four lengths. David (Egan) said that the big engine he has is still there and I’m sure he will be fine in future races.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.