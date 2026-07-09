Goodwood Cup trip 'on sharp side' for Trawlerman

While not ruling out a tilt at the two-mile Group One prize, the Newmarket handler, who trains the eight-year-old in partnership with his son Thady, has aired concerns about the distance.

The dual Group One winner showed he retains all his ability when putting up a stern defence of his Ascot Gold Cup crown after going down by a head to Scandinavia in an epic battle.

However, while the drop back in trip to two miles is not ideal, the Clarehaven handler has reported the son of Golden Horn to be in good order at home ahead of his potential trip to the Sussex track on July 28.

He said: "Trawlerman is fine. He has been out in his goggles early in the morning. He did very well in that race to run such a big race off a shortened preparation, and he did give a pound to the winner, which a pound, over a two and a half miles matters.

“I would have to say two miles at Goodwood is a little on the sharp side for him, but having said that he is in great order. He does have race fitness on side now, but he is like an old boxer that is up for it any time.”