Goodwood Classic trials news: Water To Wine not entered

Water To Wine doesn’t appear among seven entries for Saturday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes.

The Goodwood contest is the last of the recognised Derby trials and became a potential target for the impressive Newbury maiden winner after he was a late defector from the Chester Vase having been off colour. However, John and Thady Gosden’s sole possible runner in the weekend feature is Saxon Street, who won the Betfred Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April. Del Maro, fourth behind Benvenuto Cellini in the Chester Vase, could bid to book his Derby place at the second attempt for Charlie Appleby, while Karl Burke could run Dee Stakes third Golden Story.