Goodwood Classic trials news: Water To Wine not entered

Water To Wine doesn’t appear among seven entries for Saturday’s British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes.
The Goodwood contest is the last of the recognised Derby trials and became a potential target for the impressive Newbury maiden winner after he was a late defector from the Chester Vase having been off colour.
However, John and Thady Gosden’s sole possible runner in the weekend feature is Saxon Street, who won the Betfred Blue Riband Trial at Epsom in April.
Del Maro, fourth behind Benvenuto Cellini in the Chester Vase, could bid to book his Derby place at the second attempt for Charlie Appleby, while Karl Burke could run Dee Stakes third Golden Story.
The Gosdens have the exciting Brilliant Star in the Height Of Fashion Stakes on the same card.
She has a large Timeform 'P', indicating she’s capable of much better form, after winning at Yarmouth and Kempton in the spring.
Rose Ghaiyyath and Inis Mor, tenth and 12th respectively in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, could step up in trip at the weekend.
William Haggas' Earth Shot, another with the big Timeform 'P' after an impressive win at the Guineas meeting, is a fascinating entry along with Appleby’s Ribbon Of Sea, second to subsequent Musidora runner-up Felicitas at Sandown last time.
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