Goodwood and Galway Racing Tips Today | Timeform experts' predictions for Tuesday

Find out who the Timeform experts fancy at Goodwood and Galway on Tuesday and which horses stand out on ratings and Flags.

Best bets from the Timeform experts Mark Milligan: Enfjaar – 13:50 Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood gets underway on Tuesday with what on the face of it looks a trappy 18-runner handicap. However, it has the potential to be blown apart by one who won’t be in handicaps for much longer and is surely bound for Group races. Enfjaar’s last race very much confirmed he’s a pattern-class performer in waiting, comfortably taking the John Smith’s Cup at York in the style of one who was well ahead of his handicap mark of 99. A 6lb rise for that hardly looks punitive and there are very few in this who have the potential to go to much better things, for all that the field is a big one. David Johnson: Dual Identity – 13:50 Goodwood

A low draw on the round course at Goodwood tends to offer an advantage in a field this size, and, with that in mind, Dual Identity looks overpriced, especially if his rider chooses to be pro-active from a favourable draw in stall 3. He’s much better berthed than when dropped out last from a wide draw in the John Smith’s Cup last time and shaped much better than the bare result on that occasion, still last turning in but meeting lots of trouble as he tried to weave through, passing the post with running left as he improved into mid-field. A close third off this mark at Sandown in June suggests he’s weighted to go close and a third place in the Cambridgeshire as a four-year-old showed he’s got the mettle for a big-field race in this sort of grade.

Rory King: Jm Jungle – 16:10 Goodwood

Lord Riddiford has won this race for the last three years and will no doubt have his supporters again, but he may have to give best to the much younger legs of his stablemate Jm Jungle, who showed he was well at home here himself when winning the five-furlong three-year-old handicap at this meeting last year and who looks primed to peak here once again. Following a winter in Bahrain he’s edged down the weights slightly but served notice that he was coming right back to form when fourth in the Rockingham at the Curragh last time, travelling nicely for a long way and beaten only half a length and a short head in the main group of runners. Kieran Clark: Fair Wind – 16:10 Goodwood

Lord Riddiford is back once again to try and win this competitive sprint for the fourth time in a row and has slipped to a similar mark to last year but he’ll probably have to be back to his best to fend off the progressive Fair Wind. A winner over C&D earlier in the season from subsequent ‘Dash’ scorer Dream Composer, he then fared best of those held up in a hot Sunday Series event before bagging a big pot in cosy fashion at Ascot earlier in the month, form which has been boosted by the runner-up as recently as Saturday. A strong-travelling, hold-up performer, he looks sure to get this run to suit and still looks well handicapped from a BHA mark of 94.

Graeme North: Executive Decision – 17:55 Goodwood

Executive Decision is just 1 lb off top on timefigures, won at this fixture last year, is back below her winning mark and comes here on the back of two eye-catching efforts with trainer and daughter combination Jamie and Saffie Osborne both among the winners right now too. Billy Nash: Reidh – 19:45 Galway

Richard Fahey hasn’t had a runner in Ireland so far this year so the fact that he sends Reidh to Galway looks a bit of a tip in itself. Reidh shaped well on his return to action at Wetherby, when doing best of those that stayed far side, and confirmed that promise with a comfortable win at Thirsk last time – a performance that was backed up by a good timefigure. He stays a mile, which is crucial on this stiff circuit, is well drawn in 6 and Oisin Orr has had plenty of success around here in the past.

Flags and Ratings The Ratings Choice Executive Decision – 17:55 Goodwood

Kyprios is 10 lb clear on Timeform's ratings for the Goodwood Cup but is deservedly an odds-on favourite. One at a bigger price who also holds compelling claims on the figures is Executive Decision in the concluding fillies' handicap. Executive Decision ended last season out of form and has yet to strike in three outings this season, but she is falling in the weights and has shown enough in fourth the last twice to suggest that she is coming back to the boil. She is now only 3 lb higher than when successful in this race last season and is 3 lb lower than the mark she defied at Chepstow last August, so she is well treated if building on her recent promise. She's 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Timeform Flag Fair Wind – 16:10 Goodwood Flags: Hot Trainer, Horse In Focus, Top-Rated