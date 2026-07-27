Goodwood and Galway preview podcast

Goodwood and Galway preview and tips from our Racing Podcast team

Horse Racing
Mon July 27, 2026 · 1h ago

Graham Cunningham and Billy Nash join David Ord to preview the action from Goodwood and Galway.

They look ahead to the big clashes on the Sussex Downs including Scandinavia versus Trawlerman and round three of Bow Echo against Gstaad.

Who are the potential party-poopers in those races and is Diamond Necklace vulnerable in the Nassau?

There are other tips for the five days and Billy has a go at cracking the Galway Hurdle and Plate.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

Goodwood and Galway preview podcast
Goodwood and Galway preview podcast

Click on the image above to listen to the latest Sporting Life Racing Podcast

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