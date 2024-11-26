Goliath to sidestep Hong Kong Vase

The four-year-old was among the invitations for the Hong Kong Vase next month – but following his creditable effort to finish sixth in the Japan Cup on Sunday, the decision has been taken to send him home to France.

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard and owners Resolute Bloodstock and Philip Baron Von Ullmann now hope the bar on geldings from running in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe will be lifted to enable him to take part next autumn.

“Goliath has exited the recent race in excellent condition. After thorough discussions with @GraffardRacing and the @resracingky team, we have concluded that Goliath merits a period of rest,” John Stewart, who runs Resolute Bloodstock, posted on X.

“We will be returning him to France as we prepare for a campaign aimed at showcasing him on a global scale in 2025.

“We urge @francegalop to permit Goliath, along with all geldings, to participate in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“Horse racing enthusiasts deserve to witness the finest equine talent on the grandest platforms. If fillies are permitted to compete without any assurances regarding their fertility, it appears inconsistent to exclude exceptional horses simply due to being gelded.

“Regardless, we are committed to entering Goliath in the premier turf races worldwide.