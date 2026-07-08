Gold Cup winner Scandinavia up for Goodwood Cup repeat

The son of Justify showed his talents as a stayer in the two mile test at the Sussex track last year when defeating stablemate Illinois in the illustrious prize.

Since that breakthrough victory at the top table, the four-year-old has added further Group One wins to his name in the Betfred St Leger and last time out in the Ascot Gold Cup.

Following his heroics in flooring defending champion Trawlerman, from the John and Thady Gosden team, at the Royal meeting, O’Brien hopes he can now follow that up and join an elite list of dual Goodwood Cup winners.

O'Brien said: “Everything has gone good since Royal Ascot with Scandinavia. He is looking at Goodwood at the moment and that is the programme he is on. We are looking forward to running him there again.

“He was good when winning the race down there last year, but he is a big honest horse that always gives it his all.

“We were very happy with him at Royal Ascot this year and likewise at Goodwood last year. He seemed to be happy in both races over the two different trips."