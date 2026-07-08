Gold Cup winner Scandinavia up for Goodwood Cup repeat

Aidan O’Brien is looking forward to watching Scandinavia attempt to defend his Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup crown later this month.
The son of Justify showed his talents as a stayer in the two mile test at the Sussex track last year when defeating stablemate Illinois in the illustrious prize.
Since that breakthrough victory at the top table, the four-year-old has added further Group One wins to his name in the Betfred St Leger and last time out in the Ascot Gold Cup.
Following his heroics in flooring defending champion Trawlerman, from the John and Thady Gosden team, at the Royal meeting, O’Brien hopes he can now follow that up and join an elite list of dual Goodwood Cup winners.
O'Brien said: “Everything has gone good since Royal Ascot with Scandinavia. He is looking at Goodwood at the moment and that is the programme he is on. We are looking forward to running him there again.
“He was good when winning the race down there last year, but he is a big honest horse that always gives it his all.
“We were very happy with him at Royal Ascot this year and likewise at Goodwood last year. He seemed to be happy in both races over the two different trips."
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A blockbuster clash between Constitution River and Ombudsman, who also hails from the Gosdens yard, could be on the cards in next month's Juddmonte International Stakes at York.
The Ballydoyle master has hinted that it is ‘very possible’ this year’s Qatar Prix du Jockey Club winner could attempt to follow up his win in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown Park on Saturday in the 10 furlong Group One on August 19th.
He said: “We were delighted with Constitution River at Sandown Park. We were looking forward to seeing him run and we were very happy with the result. We were very happy with him going into it on the back of a very good win in France.
“It is very possible we see him at York next. The races that we think suit the horses are where we like to be, and we are always delighted for the best horses around to run in those races.
“Hopefully, the best horses around at the time do run in the race as that is what we all want to see.”
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