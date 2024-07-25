GoFundMe account for Hunt family tops £100,000 mark

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of the BBC 5 Live commentator and Sky Sports Racing presenter, along with daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured following a crossbow attack at their Hertfordshire home, with Kyle Clifford, 26, later arrested on suspicion of their murders.

As racing did its best to rally around the hugely popular and respected broadcaster in the aftermath of the tragic events, the fundraising page was set up with the blessing of the Hunt family by colleague Matt Chapman and Betway’s head of communications Chad Yeomans.

In a statement released earlier this month, Hunt, along with his third daughter Amy, said “the devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words”.

The page, which has been shared far and wide, has now reached its initial goal of raising £100,000.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Chapman said: “To everyone who has dug so deep in such financially challenging times thank you. Every donation special. Today the lads @coolmorestud got us to the magical £100,000. Over 2k individual donations. We are here for you @HuntyCaller.”