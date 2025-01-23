Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase report and reaction: Nick Rockett wins for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

Nick Rockett provided trainer Willie Mullins with a 10th career success in the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase after finishing with a flourish under Paul Townend.
The well-backed 9/2 joint-favourite only had one victory over fences to his name coming into the famous three mile, one furlong-contest but had shaped with promise when fourth in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December and delivered on that encouragement, much to the delight of the crowds at Gowran Park.
Nick Rockett was handy enough through the early stages but got shuffled back in the pack around halfway before creeping his way back into contention over the final mile or so.
Kept to the wide outside on the final turn into the home straight by Townend, the winner finished with a rattle towards the stands' side and ultimately had two and a quarter lengths to spare over gallant runner-up Velvet Elvis (22/1) at the line.
Gordon Elliott's Favori De Champdou was third at 16/1, with the other joint-favourite Yeah Man fourth ahead of Bushmans Pass (22/1) and Will Do (13/2) who were fifth and sixth respectively.
Nick Rockett was trimmed into 20/1 from 33s by Paddy Power for the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April, while Betfair make him 16/1 (from 25/1) for the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
The winner runs in the colours of Stewart and Sadie Andrew, the latter having died in 2022 in the same month Nick Rockett made his bumper debut for his new owners.
The victory was therefore an emotional one for her husband, who said: “Sadie was a local lass from Goresbridge, but sadly died in December 2022. She got to see him run in his first bumper just five days before she passed away.
“This horse has been a fantastic servant and to win here means so much more. It gives me an inner feeling of consolement as it’s what Sadie always wanted.
“It would be great to have a runner in the Grand National. He’s honest, he jumps well and he stays so that’s all you can ask for in a National horse.”
Mullins added: “There will be great celebrations in the area tonight as Sadie’s family are all from around here. It was a tremendous performance. For me, today was the day. You might get a chance to win one big handicap with a horse in a season and what a race to win.
“We’ll probably look towards a National, whether it be an Irish or Aintree.
“When we were growing up the Thyestes was always a National trial. The weights used to come out before the Thyestes at that time."
Townend added: “It has been a lucky race for me and I’m just delighted for Stewart. He has been patient with this horse and I’m glad I stuck with him because I thought there was a big day in him and he has provided me with one today.”