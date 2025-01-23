Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase report and reaction: Nick Rockett wins for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

The well-backed 9/2 joint-favourite only had one victory over fences to his name coming into the famous three mile, one furlong-contest but had shaped with promise when fourth in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December and delivered on that encouragement, much to the delight of the crowds at Gowran Park.

Nick Rockett was handy enough through the early stages but got shuffled back in the pack around halfway before creeping his way back into contention over the final mile or so.

Kept to the wide outside on the final turn into the home straight by Townend, the winner finished with a rattle towards the stands' side and ultimately had two and a quarter lengths to spare over gallant runner-up Velvet Elvis (22/1) at the line.

Gordon Elliott's Favori De Champdou was third at 16/1, with the other joint-favourite Yeah Man fourth ahead of Bushmans Pass (22/1) and Will Do (13/2) who were fifth and sixth respectively.

Nick Rockett was trimmed into 20/1 from 33s by Paddy Power for the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April, while Betfair make him 16/1 (from 25/1) for the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.