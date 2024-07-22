Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Regent's Stroll wins at Newbury
Regent's Stroll wins at Newbury

Goffs Summer Sale: Regent's Stroll heads back to Paul Nicholls for £660,000

By David Ord
17:12 · MON July 22, 2024

Paul Nicholls bought back eight of the choice lots offered at the Chris Giles Disperal Sale at Goffs UK on Monday.

The decision of the leading owner to exit the sport and offer his string at the Summer Sale meant the master of Ditcheat faced the possibility of losing a host of his star names.

However, returning to Manor Farm Stables on Tuesday evening were all the most expensive lots through the ring who formerly sported the pink silks of their previous owner.

They include Regent’s Stroll, winner of bumpers at Ascot and Newbury last season. He was knocked down to agent Tom Malone and Nicholls for a record-breaking £660,000.

Owner Dave Staddon was on the ticket alongside the pair for Stay Away Fay, who fetched £325,000 while both Rubaud and Rocket Scientist cost Malone and Nicholls £200,000.

They went to £120,00 for Histrionic, £100,000 for Byzantium, £90,000 for Jackpot d’Athou and £52,000 for Jenny Wyse.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING