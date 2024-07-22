The decision of the leading owner to exit the sport and offer his string at the Summer Sale meant the master of Ditcheat faced the possibility of losing a host of his star names.

However, returning to Manor Farm Stables on Tuesday evening were all the most expensive lots through the ring who formerly sported the pink silks of their previous owner.

They include Regent’s Stroll, winner of bumpers at Ascot and Newbury last season. He was knocked down to agent Tom Malone and Nicholls for a record-breaking £660,000.

Owner Dave Staddon was on the ticket alongside the pair for Stay Away Fay, who fetched £325,000 while both Rubaud and Rocket Scientist cost Malone and Nicholls £200,000.

They went to £120,00 for Histrionic, £100,000 for Byzantium, £90,000 for Jackpot d’Athou and £52,000 for Jenny Wyse.