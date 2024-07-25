Sent off as the 4/9 favourite under William Buick in the opening Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes, the son of Justify ultimately ran out a ready five and a half-length winner from 6/1 chance Pantile Warrior.

It wasn't all plain sailing, however, with the juvenile a little slowly away in the seven-furlong contest and forced to tale up a position just two from the back through the very early stages.

Buick was content to sit well off what looked a good gallop and although Ruling Court was niggled along soon after turning for the judge, he gradually worked his way past rivals when switched to the outside and hit the front approaching the final furlong.

Once in the lead he quickened brightly and soon put daylight between himself and the rest, prompting Sky Bet to introduce the winner at 12/1 for both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Derby at Epsom next June.