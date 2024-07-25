Sporting Life
Ruling Court scooted clear of his Sandown rivals

Godolphin's 2,300,000 euros breeze-up buy Ruling Court makes perfect start at Sandown

By Sporting Life
15:36 · THU July 25, 2024

Godolphin's €2.3 million breeze-up buy Ruling Court make a perfect start to his racing career at Sandown on Thursday.

Sent off as the 4/9 favourite under William Buick in the opening Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes, the son of Justify ultimately ran out a ready five and a half-length winner from 6/1 chance Pantile Warrior.

It wasn't all plain sailing, however, with the juvenile a little slowly away in the seven-furlong contest and forced to tale up a position just two from the back through the very early stages.

Buick was content to sit well off what looked a good gallop and although Ruling Court was niggled along soon after turning for the judge, he gradually worked his way past rivals when switched to the outside and hit the front approaching the final furlong.

Once in the lead he quickened brightly and soon put daylight between himself and the rest, prompting Sky Bet to introduce the winner at 12/1 for both the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Derby at Epsom next June.

Buick told Racing TV: “He will have learned plenty today. He didn’t jump all that well, which you can forgive any horse running first time, but it was a nice, smooth performance and hopefully he can progress from here.

“I kind of passed a load of horses in a short space of time and probably got there sooner than I expected. It is always hard to read horses when they run for the first time, but he’s shown a good level at home and has brought it to the track.

“He’s got plenty of pace, so seven furlongs for now is optimal and he will get a mile when needed.”

