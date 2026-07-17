Ridden by William Buick for the vast majority of his time on the track, Rebel's Romance was a dual Breeders' Cup Turf hero, winning at Keeneland in 2022 and again at Del Mar two years later.

Rebel's Romance scored nine times at Group 1 level between August 2022 and last September, enjoying big-race glory in Dubai, Germany, America and Qatar although a domestic Group 1 remained just out of reach.

The Charlie Appleby-trained son of Dubawi beat stablemate Arabian Crown by half a length in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes at the July Festival to register his 22nd and final career win on July 9.

Rebel's Romance is described as Godolphin's most successful horse ever on their website, with Appleby stating: "We always knew this day would come, but it’s nevertheless a very sad day for everyone at Moulton Paddocks and Godolphin as a whole. Rebel’s Romance has proved an outstanding horse for so many years and has taken us on a journey that we will never forget.

"After yet another brilliant win at Newmarket last week, collectively we all discussed it and felt that now is the right time to call it a day.

“It has been an absolute honour to train such an amazing horse, who has been a dream to look after from the moment he arrived. My thanks must go to the whole team at Moulton Paddocks, who have done such a brilliant job of caring for him throughout his career.

“We have had some great days together and, wherever I am in the world, he is the one horse people ask me about. He built up a great following and I was always touched by the reception he received across the globe. You dream of having a horse like Rebel’s Romance and I am incredibly thankful to have been part of his story.”

Buick said: “Rebel’s Romance has taken me on some great adventures and I feel immensely privileged to have been able to ride a horse of his stature. He proved time and time again to be an outstanding horse and I cherish the moments that we have had together.

“He was a wonderful horse to ride, with such a presence and a will to win, and an immense credit to everyone at Godolphin associated with him. His record across the world was phenomenal and I owe him a great deal.”