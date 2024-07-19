Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival: Daily tips

The Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge is back, raising money for the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.
A host of top northern yards will be placing a £50 daily charity bet with all winnings, plus the stake, being donated.
Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Oli Bell and Michael Shinners join the Sporting Life team, David O'Meara, Kevin Ryan, Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Charlie Johnston, Richard Fahey and John and Sean Quinn in making selections throughout the festival.
Ed Chamberlin - Mayberry Moon 5.37
Sporting Life - Territorial Knight 5.37
Michael Shinners - This Years Love 6.45
Charlie Johnston - Invincible Love e.w 7.10
Team David O'Meara - Zozimous 7.20
Team Kevin Ryan - Vantheman 7.55
Oli Bell - Vantheman 7.55
Team Karl Burke - Vantheman 7.55
Alex Hammond - St Pancras 8.25
Team Quinn - One More Dream e.w 9.00
Richard Fahey - Havana Rum e.w 9.00
Team Tim Easterby - Act Of Violence 9.00
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.