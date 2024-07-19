Sporting Life
The Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Charity Tipping Challenge

Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival: Daily tips

By Sporting Life
11:30 · FRI July 19, 2024

The Sky Bet Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival Tipping Challenge is back, raising money for the New Beginnings racehorse rehoming charity.

A host of top northern yards will be placing a £50 daily charity bet with all winnings, plus the stake, being donated.

Ed Chamberlin, Alex Hammond, Oli Bell and Michael Shinners join the Sporting Life team, David O'Meara, Kevin Ryan, Karl Burke, Tim Easterby, Charlie Johnston, Richard Fahey and John and Sean Quinn in making selections throughout the festival.

And the tips are in for round one at Pontefract this evening. Check them out...

Ed Chamberlin - Mayberry Moon 5.37

Sporting Life - Territorial Knight 5.37

Michael Shinners - This Years Love 6.45

Charlie Johnston - Invincible Love e.w 7.10

Team David O'Meara - Zozimous 7.20

Team Kevin Ryan - Vantheman 7.55

Oli Bell - Vantheman 7.55

Team Karl Burke - Vantheman 7.55

Alex Hammond - St Pancras 8.25

Team Quinn - One More Dream e.w 9.00

Richard Fahey - Havana Rum e.w 9.00

Team Tim Easterby - Act Of Violence 9.00

Friday's selections

Sky Bet have priced up the charity Tipping Challenge - click here for latest odds

