A three-time winner at Prestbury Park last season, the Paul Nicholls-trained gelding went on to finish second to Grey Dawning in the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Festival in March before rounding off his campaign by picking up another silver medal at Aintree.

He was pulled up as favourite for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on his reappearance last month, but did fare better when third behind Djelo and Protektorat in Sunday’s Peterborough Chase.

While that effort was a step in the right direction, Nicholls feels it proved beyond doubt that he is now in need of a longer trip, bringing the Cotswold Chase into sharper focus.

“He ran OK, I think we worked out he wants a lot further than two and a half (miles) and Harry (Cobden) said he’s probably left-handed,” the trainer said in his Betfair ‘Ditcheat Diaries’ update on Monday.

“We’ll go back to Cheltenham now and I’m going to aim him for the Cotswold Chase. We’ll get him nice and fresh and well, he’s crying out for three miles and it seems Cheltenham suits him very well.

“He’ll have a little break and then we’ll freshen him up for the Cotswold Chase.”

