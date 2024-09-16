Giavellotto unlikely to run again this season

Giavellotto is likely to be put away until next season after finishing third behind Kyprios in the Irish St Leger on Sunday.

Following back-to-back Group Two wins in the Yorkshire Cup and Princess of Wales’s Stakes, Giavellotto was widely considered the biggest threat to Aidan O’Brien’s superstar stayer but had to make do with the bronze medal, with the Willie Mullins-trained Vauban splitting the pair in second. While keen not to make too many excuses, Botti feels his stable star was not seen to best effect in Ireland, saying: “The winner is very good, but I thought the race didn’t quite suit us. There was a very steady pace, obviously Oisin (Murphy) was following Kyprios all the way, but ideally he’d like a stronger-run race. I’m not finding excuses, it’s just one of those things to point out. “He still ran a very good race and wasn’t beaten far. It’s a shame as it looked a good opportunity and he well deserves to win a Group One, but it wasn’t meant to be yesterday. The race didn’t play to Giavellotto’s strengths, but it was still a decent effort. He got a little bit warm going to post and whether the journey took a little bit more out of him than we thought, I’m not sure. Either way, it wasn’t a disgrace.”

