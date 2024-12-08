Giavellotto flies home for Vase victory

Giavellotto swooped late to take Group One honours in the Longines Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

Trained by Marco Botti, the five-year-old is a dual Yorkshire Cup winner over 14 furlongs and was last seen when finishing third behind Kyprios in the Irish St Leger back in September. Dropping back to a mile and a half here, Oisin Murphy got an early pitch on the rail as Japanese runner Pradaria set a steady early gallop and the challengers were stacking up behind turning for home. As the Aidan O’Brien-trained Luxembourg and favourite Stellenbosch tried to make their runs down the outside, Murphy looked as though he could struggle for room.

👏 "I'm on top of the world, what a brilliant horse"



🔥 "He showed a turn of foot that really top-class horses have"



An elated @oismurphy joins us at Sha Tin, fresh from victory in the Hong Kong Vase aboard Giavellotto 🇭🇰🏆@MarcoBotti | @HongKong_Racing | @HKJC_Racing | #HKIR pic.twitter.com/CttDjPR0Hr — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 8, 2024