Ghostwriter out to end O’Brien’s Irish Champion monopoly

Ghostwriter is in “excellent form” ahead of taking his place amongst a high-class cast of eight for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for half the field in a race he has won five years on the bounce, with his two most recent winners, Auguste Rodin and Luxembourg, joined by Irish Derby hero Los Angeles and outsider Hans Anderson, who is anticipated to take up his usual pacemaking duties. However, there is also a strong British challenge this year, fronted by William Haggas’ Economics, who confirmed the promise of his impressive Dante victory in Deauville’s Prix Guillaume d’Ornano. Joining Economics on the journey across the Irish Sea is Clive Cox’s admirably consistent Ghostwriter, who finished fourth in both the 2000 Guineas and Prix du Jockey Club before claiming minor honours behind City Of Troy in the Eclipse and Juddmonte International Stakes.

