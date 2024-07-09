Ghostwriter heading to Juddmonte International

Clive Cox’s Ghostwriter is pencilled in for the Juddmonte International after pleasing with a third-placed effort in the Eclipse on Saturday.

The Invincible Spirit colt was unbeaten as a juvenile in a season that culminated in Group Two success in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. He began his three-year-old campaign in the 2000 Guineas at the same track, where he ran with credit to finish fourth before heading to Chantilly for the Prix du Jockey Club. There he was fourth again on heavy ground, proving his stamina and lining up a bid for the Eclipse at Sandown last weekend. Derby hero City Of Troy was the headline act in Esher as the 1-4 favourite, with Ghostwriter a 12-1 shot under Richard Kingscote in a field of six. City Of Troy came out on top with a workmanlike victory, but he was pressed by both the runner-up, Joseph O’Brien’s Al Riffa, and Ghostwriter, who was beaten two lengths in third. Cox was heartened by the run and is now looking towards the Juddmonte at York, where he hopes the horse will encounter some quicker ground after Sandown came up soft.

