Gethin 'grand' ahead of Kempton clash with Constitution Hill

The 12-furlong William Hill September Stakes comes with added interest this term as Constitution Hill is set to run in the Group 3 under Billy Loughnane, but Burrows is focused on his horse, who was bought by Wathnan before the start of the 2026 season and duly delivered on his debut in the new silks at Kempton back in April.

A neck second to Ombudsman followed in Sandown's Brigadier Gerard Stakes but the four-year-old Gethin now needs to bounce back from a lesser effort when a well-held fifth on quicker ground in the Coral-Eclipse last time out on July 4.

Burrows is looking forward to Saturday's race and told Sky Sports Racing: "He's in good shape, Callum (Rodriguez) had a sit on him last Wednesday because we thought James (Doyle, Wathnan's principal jockey) would be up at Haydock for the Sprint Cup, and he was very happy with him.

"It's been a bit frustrating as we've had to sit on him (and wait) through the hot months but knew we had no issues thinking about weather for this race, so I'm looking forward to getting him back out.

"Callum is jocked up as James is down for the Sprint Cup. If that changes, it would change but Callum was obviously the natural choice if James wasn't available, so we're looking forward to it."