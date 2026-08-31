Billy Loughnane booked to ride Constitution Hill at Kempton

Billy Loughnane has been booked to ride Constitution Hill in Saturday’s William Hill September Stakes.
He will be a third different rider for the former Champion Hurdler in as many starts on the Flat after Oisin Murphy was aboard for his debut win at Southwell and Ryan Moore in the saddle for the subsequent win at Kempton.
Murphy will be in opposition at the weekend having been booked to ride Tornado Alert in the race for Saeed bin Suroor, while Moore is expected to be riding in America.
It promises to be a stern test for Constitution Hill who is currently an 8/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.
Favourite at 7/4 is Gethin, second to Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown before finishing only fifth in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.
Next best at 2/1 is Bay City Roller who has a Group One penalty at Kempton but arrives here off the back of a career-best effort when running away with the Betfred Coronation Cup at Epsom.
Pride Of Arras is on a retrieval mission after being withdrawn from the Juddmonte International at York after becoming upset in the stalls - he's a 4/1 chance. Tornado Alert (6/1) for Saeed bin Suroor is the other runner at a shorter price than Constitution Hill.
Latest William Hill September Stakes betting
Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 7/4 Gethin, 2/1 Bay City Roller, 4 Pride Of Arras, 6 Tornado Alert, 8 Constitution Hill, 10 Almeric, Arabian Crown, 14 Warrant Holder, Lions Pride, 20 Dubai Future, 33 By The Book, 50 Small Fry, 66 Watch My Tracer.
Constitution Hill latest: September Stakes rivals assessed, who are the biggest dangers?
David Ord takes a look at the horses lying in wait for Constitution Hill in Saturday's William Hill September Stakes at Kempton.
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