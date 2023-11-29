Sporting Life
Watch Get Stuck In

Get Stuck In: Newbury preview, Haydock and Punchestown reflections

By Sporting Life
14:15 · WED November 29, 2023

Daryl Jacob, Anthony Bromley and Patrick Mullins join the Get Stuck In panel for this week's bumper edition.

Jacob talks us through his ride aboard Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase at the weekend, where he thinks the staying chase division stands, and his thoughts on Shishkin's antics at Ascot.

Bromley has an update on the Double Green team, including Impaire Et Passe and El Fabiolo plus his reaction to some recent novice hurdle winners who look exciting.

Mullins discusses Appreciate It and Galopin Des Champs' runs in the John Durkan, Gaelic Warrior's visually stunning chase debut, State Man's Morgiana Hurdle win and the surprise defeat of Tullyhill.

And host Niall Hannity guides us through it all with Martin Dixon and David Ord on hand with horses for your trackers, thoughts on the weekend action and a couple of Saturday bets too.

So Get Stuck In on the link below.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

