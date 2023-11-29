Get Stuck In: Newbury preview, Haydock and Punchestown reflections

Jacob talks us through his ride aboard Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase at the weekend, where he thinks the staying chase division stands, and his thoughts on Shishkin's antics at Ascot.

Bromley has an update on the Double Green team, including Impaire Et Passe and El Fabiolo plus his reaction to some recent novice hurdle winners who look exciting.

Mullins discusses Appreciate It and Galopin Des Champs' runs in the John Durkan, Gaelic Warrior's visually stunning chase debut, State Man's Morgiana Hurdle win and the surprise defeat of Tullyhill.

And host Niall Hannity guides us through it all with Martin Dixon and David Ord on hand with horses for your trackers, thoughts on the weekend action and a couple of Saturday bets too.

So Get Stuck In on the link below.