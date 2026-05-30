German 1000 Guineas preview: Timeforshowcasting ready to shine

Having helped his dad Mark taste victory in the race with Nyaleti in 2018 and Main Edition a year later, the Middleham handler will now bid for his own slice of glory in the Group Two.

After making a triumphant return in the Listed BetMGM Burradon Stakes on the all-weather at Newcastle, the daughter of Showcasing then failed to feature on her Group One debut in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

However, Johnston is confident that the Jaber Abdullah-owned filly, who is one of two British-trained runners in the race alongside Ourbren from the Stan Moore yard, can make her presence felt once again now returned to calmer waters.

He said: “I’ve had this race in mind since she crossed the line at Newcastle. I thought it was an obvious spot for her. We went through a phase a few years ago where we won two on the bounce with Nyaleti and Main Edition, and we should have won a third with Rose Of Kildare.