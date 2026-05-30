German 1000 Guineas preview: Timeforshowcasting ready to shine

Charlie Johnston believes Timeforshowcasing is more than capable of providing his family with more success in the Horn & Company German 1000 Guineas at Dusseldorf on Sunday.
Having helped his dad Mark taste victory in the race with Nyaleti in 2018 and Main Edition a year later, the Middleham handler will now bid for his own slice of glory in the Group Two.
After making a triumphant return in the Listed BetMGM Burradon Stakes on the all-weather at Newcastle, the daughter of Showcasing then failed to feature on her Group One debut in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.
However, Johnston is confident that the Jaber Abdullah-owned filly, who is one of two British-trained runners in the race alongside Ourbren from the Stan Moore yard, can make her presence felt once again now returned to calmer waters.
He said: “I’ve had this race in mind since she crossed the line at Newcastle. I thought it was an obvious spot for her. We went through a phase a few years ago where we won two on the bounce with Nyaleti and Main Edition, and we should have won a third with Rose Of Kildare.
“I thought this filly was in a very similar mould to them. I felt she had earned the right to roll the dice in the 1000 Guineas. I don’t know the German form very well, but on the ratings I’ve been given she is top rated. I think she goes there with a very good chance and we are very hopeful.”
And although Johnston half-expected Timeforshowcasing to be slightly out of her depth in the 1000 Guineas he believes that conditions will be more suitable here opposed to those she faced on the Rowley Mile.
He added: “I always thought there was a likelihood that she would come up slightly short at that level in the 1000 Guineas, but at the same time the ground was far too quick for her.
“She is a big filly that is very upright. Coming down the hill at Newmarket was always going to be an issue for her. I think Germany will suit her well as they tend to get a bit of ease in the ground.”
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