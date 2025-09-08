George Boughey-trained Hilitany makes big impression at Windsor

Hilitany appears to be a colt going places fast following a runaway success in the opening race at Windsor on Monday afternoon.

Trained by Classic-winning handler George Boughey for owners Victorious Forever, the son of Ubettabelieveit was sent off the 10/11 favourite under Billy Loughnane for the Oktoberfest Comes To Windsor EBF Novice Stakes as he looked to back up a course and distance success from the end of July. He broke well from stall three and bagged the stands' side rail from the outset, travelling strongly from eventual runner-up Torbados (25/1). Loughnane gradually wound things up on Hilitany and he drew further and further clear throughout the final couple of furlongs, eventually passing the post with five and a half lengths to spare.