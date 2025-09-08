George Boughey-trained Hilitany makes big impression at Windsor

Hilitany appears to be a colt going places fast following a runaway success in the opening race at Windsor on Monday afternoon.
Trained by Classic-winning handler George Boughey for owners Victorious Forever, the son of Ubettabelieveit was sent off the 10/11 favourite under Billy Loughnane for the Oktoberfest Comes To Windsor EBF Novice Stakes as he looked to back up a course and distance success from the end of July.
He broke well from stall three and bagged the stands' side rail from the outset, travelling strongly from eventual runner-up Torbados (25/1).
Loughnane gradually wound things up on Hilitany and he drew further and further clear throughout the final couple of furlongs, eventually passing the post with five and a half lengths to spare.
Loughnane was suitably impressed with the colt, who holds entries in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury and Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket later this month.
The jockey said on Sky Sports Racing: "It was a taking performance. He's a little bit stressy at home, which is why we came for another novice. We're just trying to make him as manageable as possible.
"He's not easy and getting him down (to the start) steady and preserving his energy was the idea.
"He did everything right, I was pleased with him last time, the way he finished in the final furlong and I got the same feeling over a couple more furlongs this time.
"He's got some nice entries to take up. We got a lot of different stock in this year, with different pedigrees, and George is just showing what a good trainer he is and what he can do when he gets these type of horses."
Paddy Power reacted by making Hilitany a 16/1 chance (from 33s) for the Middle Park.
