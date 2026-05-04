George Boughey plans to run Protection Act in Heron Stakes at Sandown

George Boughey has earmarked the Star Sports Heron Stakes at Sandown Park later this month as a potential target for unbeaten colt Protection Act.
The son of Starspangledbanner, who holds an entry in the Group One St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, maintained his perfect record on Friday when following up his debut success at Haydock Park last year in a conditions contest at Goodwood.
Following that victory Boughey, who secured Betfred 2000 Guineas glory with Bow Echo at Newmarket on Saturday, will now consider aiming the Teme Valley-owned three year old at the mile Listed prize at the Esher venue on May 28th.
Boughey said: “Protection Act is a horse that we have always liked a lot, but he is very raw and is still weak, however he is certainly going the right way. I’m very lucky to have two pretty good colts.
“He has obviously got to climb the ladder, but not many of my horses run to a three figure rating on their second start.
"Richard Ryan (racing manager to owners Teme Valley) bought the horse and he has been a big supporter of mine. It is nice to have a good one for Teme Valley and for Jim (Cockburn, of Teme Valley). Hopefully he can keep climbing the ladder.
“The Heron Stakes could be part of the plan, and that is just over three weeks away, but we will just let the dust settle.”
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However, while Boughey will give serious consideration to giving Protection Act an outing in the Heron Stakes he believes he will be seen to even better effect when stepped up to ten furlongs, which could come in the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Boughey added: “He is a horse that we have always had a high opinion of, but it will be baby steps at the moment, however I think he can really climb the ladder.
“For me he is a horse that is going to be seen to better effect over further as he switches off beautifully. Whether it is a Heron Stakes next or a Hampton Court he is in that ilk so we will see where we get.”
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