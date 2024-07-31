Galway Plate preview: Timeform tips and best bets

Check out our expert tips and what the trainers are saying ahead of the Tote Galway Plate this evening.

Billy Nash best bet

Percival Legallois heads the Timeform ratings for the Galway Plate and looks a worthy favourite but, in a typically open renewal, I’m happy to take him on with Lets Go Champ. Henry de Bromhead’s gelding bumped into some good ones in maiden chases last season and proved that his opening handicap mark was a lenient one when running out a clear-cut winner of a big-field handicap at the Punchestown Festival in May. An accurate jumper who likes to race close to the pace, Lets Go Champ is the only member of the field with a 'p' on his Timeform rating and has the ideal profile for this race. Timeform verdict

Gavin Cromwell's PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS took a 5 lb rise for his excellent Punchestown second but still looks ahead of his mark and edges the vote in this ultra competitive Galway Plate. The progressive Let's Go Champ rates the pick of Henry de Bromhead's quartet and heads the list of dangers, although a solid case can also be made for Willie Mullins' duo Mister Policeman and Authorized Art as well as last year's victor Ash Tree Meadow. Punchestown scorer Pinkerton completes the shortlist.

💬 "He ran a blinder in the race last year when second, he ran very well in the Punchestown Festival, and he's been put away for this since."



What the trainers say In Excelsis Deo bids to become a rare British-trained winner of the Tote Galway Plate on Wednesday. It is 16 years since Oslot claimed top honours for Paul Nicholls, while the only other horse to travel across the Irish Sea and plunder the Ballybrit showpiece in the last half-century was the Philip Hobbs-trained Amlah in 1998. Harry Fry’s In Excelsis Deo will line up as a leading contender for the €270,000 contest, having been saved for the race since landing the Grade Two Silver Trophy at Cheltenham in April. The six-year-old, who is fitted with cheek pieces for the first time, is one of four runners for owner JP McManus, along with Gavin Cromwell’s Punchestown Festival runner-up Perceval Legallois and the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Saint Roi and Janidil. “Perceval Legallois ran well in Punchestown and this looked the obvious race to have a go at. Gavin is happy with him, it’s a very competitive race and you need a bit of luck, but he goes there in good form,” said McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry. “In Excelsis Deo ran well in some of those good handicaps in Cheltenham last season, Harry is pleased with him. He won’t mind the ground and we’re hoping for a good run. Saint Roi ran a blinder in Punchestown, he missed a fence and just got nabbed on the line. He’s going there fresh and well and Willie is happy with him and Janidil – but of the two, Saint Roi looks the one with the current form.”