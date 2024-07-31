Galway Plate preview: Timeform tips and best bets

Check out our expert tips and what the trainers are saying ahead of the Tote Galway Plate this evening.
Percival Legallois heads the Timeform ratings for the Galway Plate and looks a worthy favourite but, in a typically open renewal, I’m happy to take him on with Lets Go Champ. Henry de Bromhead’s gelding bumped into some good ones in maiden chases last season and proved that his opening handicap mark was a lenient one when running out a clear-cut winner of a big-field handicap at the Punchestown Festival in May.
An accurate jumper who likes to race close to the pace, Lets Go Champ is the only member of the field with a 'p' on his Timeform rating and has the ideal profile for this race.
Gavin Cromwell's PERCEVAL LEGALLOIS took a 5 lb rise for his excellent Punchestown second but still looks ahead of his mark and edges the vote in this ultra competitive Galway Plate.
The progressive Let's Go Champ rates the pick of Henry de Bromhead's quartet and heads the list of dangers, although a solid case can also be made for Willie Mullins' duo Mister Policeman and Authorized Art as well as last year's victor Ash Tree Meadow. Punchestown scorer Pinkerton completes the shortlist.
In Excelsis Deo bids to become a rare British-trained winner of the Tote Galway Plate on Wednesday.
It is 16 years since Oslot claimed top honours for Paul Nicholls, while the only other horse to travel across the Irish Sea and plunder the Ballybrit showpiece in the last half-century was the Philip Hobbs-trained Amlah in 1998.
Harry Fry’s In Excelsis Deo will line up as a leading contender for the €270,000 contest, having been saved for the race since landing the Grade Two Silver Trophy at Cheltenham in April.
The six-year-old, who is fitted with cheek pieces for the first time, is one of four runners for owner JP McManus, along with Gavin Cromwell’s Punchestown Festival runner-up Perceval Legallois and the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Saint Roi and Janidil.
“Perceval Legallois ran well in Punchestown and this looked the obvious race to have a go at. Gavin is happy with him, it’s a very competitive race and you need a bit of luck, but he goes there in good form,” said McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry.
“In Excelsis Deo ran well in some of those good handicaps in Cheltenham last season, Harry is pleased with him. He won’t mind the ground and we’re hoping for a good run. Saint Roi ran a blinder in Punchestown, he missed a fence and just got nabbed on the line. He’s going there fresh and well and Willie is happy with him and Janidil – but of the two, Saint Roi looks the one with the current form.”
The powerhouse stables of Mullins, Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead are all well represented, with Mister Policeman perhaps the pick of the champion trainer’s squad.
Zanahiyr and course and distance winner Ash Tree Meadow look Elliott’s two leading hopes, while Rachael Blackmore has sided with Lets Go Champ over the other De Bromhead runners – Amirite, Toss Again and Life In The Park.
Noel Meade, who won the 2014 Galway Plate with Road To Riches, has a couple of bullets to fire in the form of recent Mullingar Midlands National winner Idas Boy and Pinkerton, who beat Saint Roi by a short head at the Punchestown Festival in early May.
Meade said: “Idas Boy obviously went up a few pounds for winning in Kilbeggan, but still the top-weight (Ash Tree Meadow) stayed in to keep him down the weights and if he gets a good run round, he has to have an each-way chance.
“The other lad is the same. You couldn’t be sure he’d get the trip, but I’d be more worried about the ground than the trip actually. As long as there’s a good enough ease in the ground, he has a respectable chance.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.